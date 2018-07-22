If you and your family are fans of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches, you might want to have a close look inside your pantry. Certain Ritz cracker products have been recalled due to a possible Salmonella risk, according to a statement from Mondelēz Global LLC, which owns the Ritz brand. Not every single kind of Ritz product is affected, so here's what you need to know about the recall and whether you need to toss anything in your cupboards.

Mondelēz Global LLC has now voluntarily recalled Ritz cracker products in the United States specifically, due to a concern of a potential presence of Salmonella, as reported by WRAL TV on Sunday. The affected products have expiration dates between Jan. 14, 2019 and April 13, 2019, the outlet reported.

Besides two cookie cracker variety packs, no other Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in this recall, according to the company. So if you have snacks from Oreo, belVita, Chips Ahoy!, or other brands that Mondelēz Global LLC owns, you don't need to throw those out. Not even all of the Ritz products are impacted, and the company released a pretty specific list of which ones are at risk on Saturday.

Romper's request for further comment from Mondelēz Global LLC regarding the recall was not immediately returned.

Mondelēz Global LLC provided a grid list of products impacted by the recall, available at retail stores all over the country including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These products reportedly contain whey powder, which the company's whey powder supplier has recalled because of the potential presence of Salmonella, according to a statement on the Mondelēz Global LLC website.

The products that are affected by this voluntary recall are as follows:

Ritz Bits Cheese, Big Bag, 3 ounces, retail UPC 44000 00677 8

Ritz Bits Cheese, 1 ounce, retail UPC 44000 02025 5

Ritz Bits Cheese, 12 pack carton, retail UPC 44000 02032 3

Ritz Bits Cheese, 30 pack carton, retail UPC 44000 01309 7

Ritz Bits Cheese, 1.5 ounces, retail UPC 44000 00929 8

Ritz Bits Cheese, 3 ounce Go Packs, retail UPC 44000 03215 9

10.8 ounce Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, retail UPC 44000 88211 2

1.35 ounce Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, retail UPC 44000 00211 4

10.8 ounce Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, retail UPC 44000 04566 1

1.35 ounce Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, retail UPC 44000 04567 8

10.8 ounce Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, retail UPC 44000 04577 7

1.35 ounce Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, retail UPC 44000 04578 4

10.8 ounce Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese, retail UPC 44000 04579 1

1.35 ounce Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese, retail UPC 44000 04580 7

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 pack, retail UPC 44000 04100 7

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 pack, retail UPC 44000 04221 0

"There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in connection with these products," Mondelēz Global LLC stated on the recall notice. "The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall." Out of an abundance of caution, customers who have these products should not eat them, and should throw them away, according to KDKA 2 CBS Pittsburgh.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Salmonella causes around 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the United States each year. For about 1 million of those illnesses, food is the source of the bacteria.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps anywhere between 12 and 72 hours after infection, the CDC reported. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most will recover without treatment. But in certain people, the diarrhea resulting from salmonella infection may be severe enough that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

Mondelēz Global LLC says consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171, 24 hours a day for more information about the recall. But if you're truly concerned that the Ritz products you have in your cabinets may be included in the recall, check out the UPC codes and "best when used by" dates on the packages, and compare them to the recall list of Ritz products the company provided. And if you have reason to believe you or a family member has consumed one of the products, contacting your doctor or pediatrician may be a good next step, just to be safe.