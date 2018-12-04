These Toys Are The Best Gifts For Tots — And They're All Under $40 At Walmart.com
There’s no greater joy than seeing your little one open their gift with amazement this holiday season. But shopping for them can be difficult. You have to find toys that are age-appropriate and actually fun. Luckily, Walmart.com has hundreds of affordable toys for your munchkin, whether they're is really into music or showing potential to be the next basketball star.
The best part? They're all easy to find and under $40 on Walmart.com! Toys that are bright, engaging, and exercise their creative muscles are always top-picks. A pint-sized piano is perfect for the budding musician, or even building blocks for our future architects. For your on-the-go tot, a tri-scooter may be the way to go.
With this guide, your life will be a little easier during this holiday season.
Teach Your Kiddo About Safaris
Little People Share & Care Safari
This Safari is perfect for our little animal lover! With access to sounds and stories, this toy teaches our tot how to care for our animals in the safari and the habitats they live in! Not only is it informative but super fun to play with.
This Scooter is Perfect for Our Speed Racing Tots
Adjustable Kids Push Kick Scooter with Light Up Wheels
This tri-scooter is amazing for our little ones who are always on the move. Having three wheels gives them a bit more stability for a starter scooter, and its light up wheels are an entertaining feature.
A Bouncy Helicopter Perfect for Our Hopping Child
Fisher Price Inflatable Helicopter Vinyl Kids Play Ball Pit w/ Balls
Even as adults inflatable houses are a blast! This inflatable helicopter is perfect for your little one to have some fun indoors or out!
Ready, Set, Bowl!
Melissa & Doug® Monster Bowling Set
This eye-catching bowling set is colorful, fun and will leave your tot busy all through the afternoon!
A Pint-Sized Piano For A Young Mozart In the Making
Best Choice Educational Keyboard
Your music-loving munchkin would absolutely love this keyboard! It allows them to create melodic tunes and comes with a microphone, so your little musician can sing their hearts away.
Prep Your Toddler To Be The Next Basketball Superstar
Step2 Shootin' Hoops Basketball Set,
This basketball set is a fun way to get your little one interested in sports early, plus, you can set up a play date with their daycare pals and teach them how to play one on one or in teams. Either way, you may have the next basketball star in the making on your hands.
Choo-Choo — The Conductor Is In Town!
Vtech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Mickey Choo-Choo Express
All aboard! This interactive train set is perfect for providing a good time but also teaching your little one educational phrases and songs for hours of fun.
From Skyscrapers to Condos, Your Little Architect Will Love this Building Set
Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag 80-Piece Classic Building Set
Building sets are a classic toy for little ones, and this 80-piece set allows our architect-in-the-making an opportunity to build what their imagination desires! It also comes with a storage bag for quick clean-up.
Get Your Tot Ready To Rock N’ Roll
Little Tikes® PopTunes™ Guitar
Grab your triangle and microphone because you'll have to start a band with this rockin’ guitar for your tot. It comes with five songs to play, or your up-and-coming musician can use their creativity to make one of their own!
Get Your Little Wordsmith Ready For Their First Spelling Bee
With eight modes of play, a word to learn for each letter, and a teaching of a variety of topics, the classic Alphabet Apple will help your toddler to learn the alphabet in no time.
Create Masterpieces with this Cute Desk and Easel Set
Crayola Play 'N Fold 2-in-1 Art Studio Easel
Transport your child’s love for drawing on the walls with this cute desk and easel set that allows your child to create what they want — without the mess. With an adjustable easel and storage for their stationery, this set is perfect for any artist!
Romper may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Romper's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.