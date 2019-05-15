Although The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RV glamping trip brought about Denise's first big fight with Camille, it also showcased some lighter moments that are quickly making the actress a RHOBH fan favorite. It may be her freshman season, but Denise is already making a name for herself as a raunchy storyteller. Her fellow castmates tend to clutch their pearls, but tweets about Denise Richards' husband prove that fans find the naughty anecdotes funny and charming. Sorry, Lisa!

In an earlier episode, Denise admitted that her relationship with Aaron began when she was a client at his energy healing center and they wound up having sex together in one of his treatment rooms. The pair soon became "inseparable" and got married this past September in a ceremony broadcast on the show. But on the RV trip, she took things up a notch, sharing with her fellow Housewives that she encouraged Aaron to pursue a "happy ending" massage because he'd never had one before. Denise admitted that she'd received one in the past, and so had every other guy she'd ever dated. Aaron was the only man she'd been with who was missing the experience from his sexual repertoire, and so, together, they went on a mission to book him one.

Denise confessed that her husband was "mortified" after he went through with it, so it would appear that Aaron's not a huge fan of the happy ending massage, which is totally fine! And while the majority of the Beverly Hills Housewives appeared aghast (positively aghast!) at the idea of a woman encouraging her husband to pursue a sex worker, the rest of the internet seemed a little more relaxed about it. Fans seem to appreciate Denise's free-spiritedness, and Aaron's dashing good looks haven't gone unnoticed either.

As for Aaron, he does seem to be just a touch more reserved than his very open and honest wife. Denise admitted in an Us Weekly interview that her husband doesn't always appreciate her candor. "Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry," she explained. "But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person."

Denise went on to say that the pair "like to have fun" and frequently make an evening out of going to the strip club together. It seems like sexual freedom is super important to Denise and she found someone who's at least willing to experiment with her. It's not surprising that fans are happy for them and find Denise and Aaron to be #CoupleGoals. Hopefully, she can keep loosening up the group as she reaches the finish line on her first season. If nothing else, I'm sure there's a killer Denise and Aaron package Andy Cohen is cueing up for the reunion show.