Ever since Melisandre rode off into the proverbial sunset to escape execution back in Season 6, viewers have been wondering when the red priestess would return. Well, the Battle of Winterfell brought her back, and she quickly went to work laying her fire-hands on everything. She made a pretty significant eleventh hour save and these tweets about Melisandre on Game of Thrones prove fans were ready to forgive.

More to come...