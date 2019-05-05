If you watch TLC's hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé you know it's one of the best shows to watch while tweeting. In fact, if you're a fan of the show and don't tweet while you watch I highly recommend it for your mental health. I'm serious. Some of the cast members get themselves into such ridiculous situations, and it's only natural to catch feels. I went in search of tweets about Nicole and Azan from 90 Day Fiancé to live vicariously through fan Twitter because Nicole deserves better and it seems like everyone knows it except her.

What has me so frazzled I went to Twitter to for support? Radar Online recently spoke to an anonymous source who says they actually might get married soon... maybe. Apparently, Nicole and May are in the U.S. right now for a wedding, but Nicole doesn't plan to stay. “She’s sticking around for her sister’s wedding in June then going back to Morocco,” the source said. “Her intentions are to get married while she’s over there.” Of course, none of this has been verified by Nicole or Azan personally so take it with a grain of salt.

The good news is that a quick check of her Instagram reveals that Nicole and May look great and seem to be enjoying their visit. She posted the cutest picture of May to show how they celebrated the Easter holiday:

But the problem is that a lot of people seem to feel that Nicole is making a big mistake in her relationship.

At this point, fans think Azan is doing a horrible job hiding the fact that he's probably scamming Nicole. It seems like he wants to keep her around because she's easy to manipulate and he thinks he can force her to change and become more physically attractive to him. On a recent season of the show he confessed to 90 Day Fiancé producers with Nicole right next to him, "Physically I'm attracted to Nicole... but it's just like for example 55 percent," he said, after calling her "lazy."

The quote is so famous among fans of the show that there are even Valentine's day cards about it. I'm serious, look:

No woman should put up with the man they are supposed to be marrying saying something like that! But it's hard to sympathize with Nicole because she's not completely oblivious to what's happening. In an interview about the incident where Azan makes her go to the gym she says, "I want to be healthy, but I don't think I need to change myself for a man for him to love me. Because if he loves me he should love me for who I am."

You are so right, girl! So why are you putting up with someone who has zero respect for you. He threatened not to got to America if you didn't lose weight, cheated on you, and scammed you out of $6000. But you are still with him and getting married this summer? I have no words. I need Twitter to speak for me:

If you can handle the frustration that comes with watching Nicole and Azan's journey you can watch them Sunday nights on 90 Day Fiancé. Also, you're lucky because it's probably never going to end.