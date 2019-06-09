YouTube videos, social media posts, memes — they go viral every single day. Sometimes it's because of something unbelievable, like a news anchor drilling a backwards, half-court shot. Or maybe it's heartwarmingly sob-worthy, like a surprise visit form a serviceman who was stationed overseas for years. Perhaps it's a video of someone who is recovering from sedation after having dental work done — and is deliriously lamenting the fact that Ellen DeGeneres wasn't there to witness it. Whatever the reason, these viral sensations all have one thing in common: The knee-jerk reaction to share it with everyone you know. And this 6-year-old dancing to Lizzo's "Juice" so fiercely, it's a whole mood.

But before I get into her amazing video, a little background info is in order. The talented dancer in this currently-going-viral video is Ivanah Campbell from Port Elizabeth, South Africa, according to Jezebel. She's 6 years old, has more than 114,000 followers on Instagram, and is a total bad*ss, if you ask me. Because this fierce little lady can dance. And her energetic hip-hop moves, contagious smile, and impressive precision are simply contagious. “I love music, it does something inside my heart,” Ivanah told The Herald. “When a song plays my body gets this itching feeling. I just want to dance.”

If you haven't already happened upon this video on your own, then you're in for a real treat. Check Ivanah out!

Lizzo herself — along with actors Chris Evans and Will Smith are even singing their praises of this young girl's talent. "This girl has life figured out! I’m bout to go find me some traffic right now ... and dance! 😆 That parT!" Smith wrote on Instagram alongside a different — but equally as impressive — re-posted video.

Lizzo was similarly floored by Ivanah's skills. "Rare footage of me as a child," the singer declared via Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans chimed in with, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be."

Things escalated pretty quickly from there — with swarms of Twitter and Instagram users liking and marveling over the 6-year-old's talent. One Twitter user commented, "Kid’s got MOVES. Seriously, there are all sorts of little flourishes, and extensions in how she dances, that are the mark of real talent. Hope someone really helps her develop as she grows older, because that’s some next level Martha Graham potential working right there."

Another person wrote, "This is pure, unadulterated black girl magic."

"Bring her on tour with you," another Twitter user urged Lizzo. (I totally second this idea.)

As someone who doesn't have a dancing bone in her body, I'm in complete awe of this young lady's skills. Not only can she nail complex choreography — which is impressive in itself for only being 6 years old — it just seems like this is what she was born to do. She's a natural performer, that's for sure. And you can bet I hit "follow" on Instagram.

I wouldn't be surprised if Ivanah ended up on The Ellen Show in the near future. (Everyone knows how much Ellen DeGeneres loves dancing, after all.) And I can't wait to see what she goes on to accomplish!