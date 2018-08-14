Oh, the woes of raising mischievous little kids in the digital age. Kids will do a lot to get the toys they want: they'll work on their grades, exchange chores for some cash, or even give into bribes for good behavior or a nice family photo. Now that it's 2018, some kids have discovered inventive ways to get their hands on the things they they want, like this 6-year-old who ordered $350 worth of toys from her mom's Amazon account.

Buzzfeed News reported that first grader Caitlin schemed the epic toy haul after her mother ordered her a Barbie on Amazon, and she requested the login information to see when it would arrive. Unbeknownst to her mom, Caitlin proceeded to order many more toys, none of which was discovered until a van delivered a huge pile of boxes a few days later. Ria Diyaolu posted a photo of her little cousin smiling next to her pile of toys on her Twitter account. It has since gone viral.

"They just started unloading box after box after box," Diyaolu told BuzzFeed News. "Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered... She knew exactly what she was doing when she did it," said Diyaolu. "I was so surprised that a 6-year-old knew how to do one-click, next-day shipping."

People immediately started sounding off in the comments, noting how funny her expression was, and how much they sort of applaud a little girl for being able to pull off such a feat. Responding to her cousin saying she looks "so proud of herself," one follower added: "She should be. She knew exactly what to press, how to put it in the cart, how to check out, how to ship it and everything lol. She prob did it on an amazon tablet. It's connected to her parents acct. And they didn't put a parental control password on it. Good for her though."

And it seems many parents concur this is somewhat of a trend among small but mightily observant children. "My son did this during Christmas time a few years ago and I called amazon in tears and they let me keep everything and refunded my money," someone else added. "When my son did it they offered to extend my prime membership for an additional 3 months for free... He ordered $473 worth of toys.. And a white comforter," another response read. (There has not been any clarification as to what the white comforter was for, but many people have enjoyed responding to the story regardless.)

In the time since the original post on August 11, over 20K people have retweeted, 61K people have favorited, and many more have responded. In the past few days, Caitlin has made multiple national headlines as well, which, if nothing else, is probably going to make for a great line in her college essay one day.

As this seems to be enough of a recurring issue, Amazon has actually set up certain parental controls that won't allow kids to make purchases without a parent's password input. The site's help page lists the instructions to do so as follows:

Launch the Amazon Appstore on your device. Select Account, and then tap Settings. Tap Parental Controls. Tap Enable Parental Controls, and then enter your Amazon account password. Once you do this, entry of your Amazon account password will be required to complete any in-app purchases on your device.

So if you have any lingering concerns that you could be next to face a huge bill at the expense of your sly, albeit creative, toddler or child, this might be the route for you. Because it's only hilarious when it happens... to someone else.