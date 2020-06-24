If there was ever a time that you'd want to play a game where you roll the dice and end up somewhere in the future, now would be that time. Well, the people at Ravensburger have heard your call, and now you can buy this Back to The Future Dice Through Time game to soothe your time-traveling desires.

Coming June 21, the dice-based game for two to four players is for kids and adults ages 10 and up, and that is likely due to the fact that the game itself is more on the complicated side (and on behalf of board game geeks like yours truly, thank you, Ravensburger). But the game is fully cooperative, which means everyone works together or everyone dies, similar to a Terraforming Mars, where you need to build the world or no one gets any resources. There are three levels of gameplay, so you can manipulate it when you have younger players playing or level up when you want to challenge yourself, and you've had three pots of coffee. The object of the game is to complete events and return specific pieces to the kitty before the OUTATIME tracker displays "Game Over."

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

So far, the reviews on Board Game Geek are pretty promising, with an 8/10 rating, which is higher than other similar, popular games. This is the perfect game to unwind with after a long day, ice cold Pepsi Free in hand, wondering how you can go back in time just long enough to prevent yourself from doing something embarrassing.

Either way, this Back to The Future game is going to sell out quickly, thanks to the current popularity of both board games and time travel. So if I were you, I'd hop on this faster than Marty McFly hops on his skateboard.