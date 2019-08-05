Even though there are several weeks of summer left, summer vacation is coming to a close for many school districts across the nation. And in certain areas, the first day of school has already happened, meaning some kids are already back in classrooms. Although this is an exciting time for countless students, it can also be a stressful time, especially if bullying is happening. Speaking of bullying, this boy is standing up to bullies in an incredibly creative way, and his unique idea is taking off like wildfire.

As POPSUGAR reported, an elementary student named Blake Rajahn put some extra thought into the outfit he wore to his first day of school this year. See, Blake's mom Nikki owns a personalization business called Unfading Adornments, and she wanted to make him something special ahead of back-to-school season. Except, her son's request wasn't anything like she had imagined — in fact, it was so much better.

"I have to brag on my son. I told him that as a back to school gift, I will make him any shirt he would like. It could have anything — a basketball theme, football, etc. which are all his favorites," Nikki wrote on her business' Facebook page. "He thought a while and said, 'will you please make me a shirt that says 'I will be your friend' for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?' Never underestimate your kid's heart for others! I love my sweet Blake!"

So far, Nikki's original Facebook post has managed to attract more than 10,000 likes and over 5,000 shares as of Monday. And, judging by the comments, Facebook users are in love with her 6-year-old's kind spirit. One person wrote, "Can you make hundreds more so he can share with everyone! But what a blessing and what a difference he will make."

Another Facebook user commented, "Can he be my best friend? I LOVE THIS!!"

Yet another person declared, "I love this kid! What a beautiful [heart] he has. If we had more kids in this world willing to be as open and caring as he is...what a wonderful world it would be!!! Kudos to him!!! Wow."

"Blake just has a wonderful heart and cares deeply for others," Nikki told POPSUGAR, also noting that Blake experienced problems with bullying in the past.

"I want to make sure that kids that are are bullied know they have a friend already." Blake told his mom, according to WTHR.

CBS News reported that Nicki has since started selling the "I will be your friend" shirts for $15. Not only that, but she decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to Real Life Center, which is a local church charity offering a number of services to people in need (think senior programs, a food pantry, and financial counseling). This whole situation is pretty awesome, if you ask me.

It's worth noting that many school districts have taken proactive measures to discourage bullying in recent years. From zero-tolerance policies, to school-wide assemblies and kindness programs and implementing buddy benches during recess, much awareness and progress has been made. Unfortunately, however, bullying is still happening, an epidemic that can have very real and lasting consequences. Therefore, continued efforts from school districts, parents, and students alike are needed to help address this issue.

As a parent, the fact that there are kind-hearted kids out there like Blake is definitely reassuring. Keep shining that light, kid. You are a rock star!