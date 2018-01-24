This Boy’s Viral School Journal Entry About Christopher Columbus Deserves A Round Of Applause
Kids say the darndest things and also, sometimes, the wisest. Now, one boy's school journal entry about Christopher Columbus is going viral because it is both hilarious, and way more enlightened than anything else out there. Too bad his teacher couldn't keep up.
The photo making the rounds on Facebook shows an 8-year-old boy named King Johnson's school journal entry from Jan. 22. It seems that King's teacher was teaching the class that classic — and incorrect — bit of information that Columbus discovered America. (For a super-clear and informative explanation of everything that's wrong with that particular claim, check out the Adam Ruins Everything segment on Columbus.)
But King was not having it. In his journal, he wrote:
Unfortunately, King's unnamed teacher didn't seem to appreciate his straight-forwardness (or his excellent Notorious B.I.G. reference), and wrote back, "King, I am very disappointed in your journal today."
And how did King respond? With a simple, and perfect, "Ok."
"I like to have Columbus Day off, but I want you not to teach me lies" should probably be the mission statement of 2018. Yes to holidays! No to lies that whitewash history and diminish the horrors of colonization!
People immediately seized on King's opinionated entry, and shared it far and wide. Many simply wanted to appreciate King's hilarious writing, but others were upset about the unnamed teacher's response, feeling that it was a missed opportunity to open up a dialogue about the excellent points that King raised, instead of stifling his opinion. But the internet works in mysterious ways. Because now, as it turns out, King has gotten some responses from other teachers who saw the viral journal entry and felt motivated to reach out in order to encourage his curiosity and honesty.
One such letter that King received, according to a screenshot on Instagram, begins:
King's mother tells Romper that "he has always been outspoken and full of personality," but that this level of internet appreciation is "all new to us." Not to worry, though, if you find yourself needing more King inspiration in your life. He now has an Instagram (managed by his mother), and he has already started posting some adorable videos on it.
King Johnson for president, please.
