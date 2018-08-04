Friends, I am the woman who receives a compliment on her shoes and immediately answers, "$5! Target!" I love a good sale and I love even more telling people about said sale — even when all they wanted to do was give me props on my shoes and move on. That's why I feel like it is my moral obligation to tell you about this awesome sale at Carter's. I know you didn't ask, but I think you'll thank me.

First, the details: All of the items listed below are an extra 20 percent off with a $50 purchase. Just use the promo code "STOCKUP" at checkout. But you can also use the "doorbuster" deal to snag a buy one, get two free deal on bodysuits, tees, leggings, and joggers. That means for some of those adorable bodysuits, you're only paying $14 for three of them. You guys. There's also free shipping through Monday and 50 percent off major items like shoes and the new Carter's KID collection. You can also snag 25 percent off Carter's sister store, Skip Hop, and grab your kids any school supplies they need like backpacks, lunch boxes, and more. Basically, the sale is huge, so let's take a look at some more details.

Newborn and Infant Picks

If you are shopping for a new little one in your life or simply a baby that you can't stop buying all the things for, then you might want to check out the bodysuits, rompers, and oh-so-snuggly pajamas that are one sale.

Carter's/Oshkosh Floral Sun Set $17 There is really just no passing up this set that features "a classic-made-modern floral print," according to the website's description. Plus, there are ruffles on the butt, so just go ahead and click "buy now." Buy Now

For The "Big" Kids

Toddler girls and boys can also score some seriously cute stuff, including dresses for girls that can be worn now and easily transition to fall (think boots and tights), as well as stylish graphic tees with coordinating pants for boys. Like the above, all you need is the promo code and at least $50 worth of merchandise in your cart to score the extra discount on these items.

Carter's Horse Flutter-Sleeve Slub Tee $10 Carter's I totally snagged this one for my daughter Claire because she is "assessed" (obsessed) with horses as she likes to tell every passerby these days. Buy Now

Don't Forget Accessories & Shoes

Essentials like underwear and socks are kind of constant necessity. That's because if they aren't growing out of it (socks and shoes), then the season changes and they need something new (hats and sunglasses). Here are a few you might want to scope out at this killer sale:

Carter's 7-Pack Cotton Briefs $14 Carter's Featuring a no-pinch elastic waistband and tag-free label, these undies will be a hit with boys who love planes, trains, automobiles, and all things that go. Buy Now

Carter's Tortoise Sunglasses $9 Carter's Keep your little one's eyes protected with these 100 percent UVA-UVB protected sunglasses. Plus, they come with shatterproof lenses because, well, kids. Buy Now

Closing (Shopping) Notes

Carter's also just opened their all-new section Carter's KID of their store that includes clothing size 4 to 14 for girls and boys, so you might want to check that out if you have older kids in your crew.

The spend $50-get-an-extra-20-percent-off sale is also happening in stores through Monday, Aug. 6. But, let's be honest, you're not getting off of the couch when you can shop for all of this cuteness from the comfort of your home. That's why the promo code is so dang convenient.

Bonus? Some of the items feature that BOGO (or in some cases, buy one, get two) offer, which really means one thing: Why are you still hanging out with me and not shopping?