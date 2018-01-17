This Company Is Hiring A "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur" & It's Honestly Every Kid's Dream Job

Dream job alert for every grown-up (and kid) on the planet! A marvelous company across the pond is hiring a "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur" and it's the kind of position that has nugget fans in stitches. Let's put it this way: Do you love fast food? Do you eat a lot of chicken nuggets? Well, then you're perfect for the job. In fact, you're practically a shoe-in.

The company behind this brilliant job title is B&M, a supermarket chain in England and People reported that the company is offering 25 euros — which equals approximately $30 in U.S. dollars — in vouchers each month to spend in its local B&M store as compensation for a chicken nugget taste-tester. The position is temporary, but can you really put a price on all-you-can-eat chicken nuggets? Let's face it. If you got this gig, you would be the hero to all the children in town. The listing for the job was posted on Jan. 12, 2017 and the company used this tagline when advertising the position:

You’ll want to take a bite out of this, as we’re looking for a tasty new individual, who’ll be worth their weight in … food.

Count me in.

In order to apply, the company requires just one paragraph explaining why you would be good for the position. In addition, it asks for any relevant experience. But, this isn't asking for taste-testing or marketing experience; According to the job listing, examples of "experience" include, "getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald's and keeping them all for yourself", "being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there's cake", or "going to an event or party because there is free food". These apparently all qualify as experience, as they should.

According to the Derby Telegraph, a spokesperson for B&M stated that, "Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn’t be diced with." And, the company's official description of this tasty position reads:

B&M is currently one of the fastest growing discount retailers and we’re always looking to expand our range of products. Next month we’ll be launching a brand new fresh and frozen food range in a selection of our stores nationwide. To help us ensure that the range is the best in the country we’re offering one lucky person the chance to taste test some of our range.

Obviously, for those of us stateside, the "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur" dream gig is well... a dream. But, let's just imagine for a moment how awesome that job title would sound when introducing yourself at Bring Your Parent To Work Day, for example.

And if any American parent (or elsewhere) were to apply for this amazing gig, it's a safe bet that they could swing their kid's complete obsession with chicken nuggets as very qualifiable "experience." Think about it — Does your kid demand chicken nuggets for every meal? Check. Does your son or daughter have a go-to order at McDonald's or Burger King, which also always happens to be nuggets? Check. Is your freezer stocked with a massive bag of dino nuggets? Have you snuck said nuggets off your kid's plate, because, well they weren't going to finish them all? Check and check.

If only this job posting was a reality over in the Untied States, because every parent and kid would want to get in the running to stuff their faces full of chicken nuggets, free of charge and vouches to boot. Now, if someone could just come out with a lobster and caviar taste-testing position, wouldn't that be the grown-up dream job? Chicken nuggets will definitely make do in the meantime.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.