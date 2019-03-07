If people ever ask stay-at-home-dad Emmett Fraser, "What do you do all day?" he can simply send them a link to his YouTube channel. There, they will find all of the (irresistibly adorable) proof they need that stay-at-home parenting is a full-time job. Despite the fact that his baby boy does special therapies for a couple of physical differences — their daily routine probably isn't too different than yours. Which is why this dad's videos of how his infant son spends his days are a must-see.

The video editor-turned-SAHD recently started sharing weekly videos showing how he and his 6-month-old son, Finnegan — or "Fig," for short — spend their days. See, Fig was born with a chronic lung disease, as well as congenital dislocations in his arms and legs, as Fraser explained on Reddit. (It's worth noting, too, that although Fig is currently a little over 6 months old according to his birthdate, he's developmentally closer to 4.5 months old since he was born seven weeks early.) Despite his challenges, Fig's days are clearly full of so much fun. This is evident by Fraser's quick-cut compilations he dubs "Fig Vids." And honestly, the result is golden.

For example in a video titled "Finnegan Has Himself A Day" — which was recorded on Jan. 23 — this is what went down: "Wake up, feed, babble, be cute, try nebulizer, hate it, try again, accept it, new bib, new diaper, butt temp, and ... sneeze, tummy time ... and give up, recover, leg rolls, sprints." And that was just in the first 30 seconds of the nearly 2-minute compilation. Check out the whimsically precious compilation for yourself!

So what inspired Fraser to create these videos, you ask? Well, Romper asked him. "First, obviously I think Finnegan is just about the best thing in the world and totally worth documenting," the Brooklyn, New York, dad tells Romper. "But also second, he was born under difficult circumstances and had his share of health challenges, and I wanted to capture his life after the NICU." Fraser continued:

He has a few more medications, and a few more exercises, and a few more doctors than your average kid, but he’s not letting that slow him down.

In case you're wondering about some of the unique activities during Fig's days, Fraser has shed some light on those as well. "Because of his various dislocations, Finnegan has a coterie of orthopedic surgeons, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists to help him learn to move and develop as best as he can," he writes in the description of each Fig Vid. "They’ve given us a bunch of exercises ranging from tummy time, to knee bends, to massages, to arm stretches, to whatever else you see us doing that makes you think 'huh, I wonder why they’re doing that.'" The pinwheel, for example, is prescribed by Fig's pulmonologist to teach him to blow — which should help with his breathing. And the nebulizer contains a steroid Fig needs to breathe in twice a day to help his lungs grow.

And as for his son's unique nickname? The explanation is simple: "There are too many Finns in the world and not enough Figs." (You can't argue with that!)

Fraser explained that becoming a stay-at-home dad has been "an incredible joy," and that these videos are a way of sharing this joy with his family who lives in Canada, as well as his wife who works full-time and often travels for work. "It’s my way of closing the distance and making sure they don’t miss a thing," he added.

So far, Fraser has created a total of five "Fig Vids." And he's not planning on stopping anytime soon. "I would love to keep making these weekly videos for years," he tells Romper. "It’s such a cliche, but kids just grow up so fast. Even in the short time that I’ve been doing this, if you go back to the first one I can already see how much he’s changed and developed and grown. I can only imagine how amazing it will be years from now, to be able to look back and see him grow up week by week, 2 minutes at a time."

I don't know about you, but I subscribed to Fig Vids precisely 2 seconds after watching the first compilation. I love how Fraser narrates his son's days through Fig's perspective. His little guy is just too precious — and I can't wait to watch him grow during these weekly "adventures."