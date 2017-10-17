This Dad’s Viral Post About His Wife Tagging Him In Internet Posts Is A Must-Read (& A Must-Tag)
Social media has overhauled the way in which people communicate with one another. Posts on social media can launch conversations and spark debates on topics ranging from climate change to cat videos. This dad's viral post about his wife tagging him in internet posts is a must-read — and a must-tag — for anyone who has ever used social media to communicate with someone they care about.
The post originally appeared on the popular Facebook page "DaDMuM" on June 6, but has only recently gone viral as it began receiving more attention. The post begins with a bit of background about DaDMuM's Brad Kearn and his wife's habit of communicating through social media. He explains that his wife tags him in various posts, memes, and events that she comes across throughout the day. Kearn writes:
Kearn goes on to explain that he does his best to acknowledge every time that she mentions him in the comments of a post and to let her know that he sees them. As he points out in the post, this small act of recognition is so easy.
Aside from just sharing information or a laugh, Kearn said that this sort of communication at various times throughout the day builds the foundation for conversations later in the day:
Given the kind of relatable content produced on Kearn's page, he is often the author of posts that other women tag their own significant others in. Unfortunately, Kearn shared that other men don't seem to share his sentiments about the importance of reading the posts:
While some of the comments on his post accuse Kearn of taking social media too seriously, many users agreed with his message and mention that they do the same thing with their own partners. One user said that this back and forth is a part of their own daily routine:
Another explained that Kearn gets the sentiment behind the tagging perfectly:
As simple and lighthearted as it may be to tag someone in a meme, Kearn shows that these tags can be the building blocks of important communication. I'm sure that I don't have to tell you how important communication is for a successful relationship, regardless of what spawns it. Victor William Harris from the University of Florida analyzed studies on marital communication and wrote that regardless of the topic of discussion, when couples are communicating positively, they are communicating about more important messages such as commitment, trust, and intimacy.
Finding new topics to discuss day after day can be a challenge. If someone is making a genuine effort to start a dialogue with you via social media, follow Kearn's closing advice and "Read the f*cking post!"
