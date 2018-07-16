Princess Charlotte is already proving to have quite the personality. In every single photo, video, and royal appearance that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter has made, she has shown that she is bold, and a little sassy — and the portraits from her brother, Prince Louis' christening, further proves this. Seriously, this detail from Prince Louis' christening portraits highlights another side to Princess Charlotte's adorable personality — one that people rarely get to see.

When Prince Louis' christening portraits were released this past weekend, people were pretty excited, to say the least. These portraits after Prince Louis' christening on July 9 marked the first time that people were able to see Prince Louis, alongside his famous family, together for the first time in an official setting, and they did not disappoint. In the four photos, released by Kensington Palace on Sunday, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children — 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-month-old Prince Louis, look so happy to be surrounded by their family members and to be posing in front of the camera.

But, if people were to look closely at the portrait in which Prince William and his family poses with his father, Prince Charles, brother, Prince Harry, and their respective spouses beside them — royal watchers would find the sweetest detail. In that exact photo, according to People, Princess Charlotte can be seen looking in her brother's direction and sweetly holding his hand. The expression on her face is one of pure happiness and love for him.

Sure, there are so many things to look at in this one specific portrait. From newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking absolutely stunning together, to Prince George's super wide smile. But, as she has done many times before (ahem, at Prince Harry's wedding), Prince Charlotte definitely stole the show in this photo. Everything about the sweet moment between brother and the big sister is perfect — from the way that Princess Charlotte's fingers are wrapped around her brother's hand showing how much she cares for him, to the way that Prince Louis looks directly back at her. Based on these gestures alone, you can tell that Princess Charlotte is such a dedicated big sister and Prince Louis is clearly so loved.

This isn't the first time that Princess Charlotte has shown off her commitment to being the best big sister. Just a few weeks after Prince Louis' birth, in the beginning on May, Kensington Palace released a photo of Princess Charlotte and her baby brother, in honor of Princess Charlotte's third birthday. In that photo, Princess Charlotte can be seen gently holding her brother and kissing him on his head, according to Vanity Fair. And based on this new photo taken two months later, it is clear that nothing has changed — Princess Charlotte really does love being a big sister.

It's obvious that Princess Charlotte takes her role as a big sister very seriously — and was even practicing how to be a big sister before her brother arrived. During an official royal outing this past January, Queen Elizabeth II revealed to one mother-daughter duo that Princess Charlotte "looks after" her older brother, according to ABC News, hinting that Princess Charlotte acts more like a big sister to her big brother, according to Parents. Based on photos taken with her siblings, and what other people have said, this definitely seems like the truth.

This past May, a "royal confidant" told Us Weekly that Princess Charlotte is enjoying having a younger brother to play with. "She's taking her big sister duties very seriously," the source told Us Weekly. "She won't leave baby Louis' side." And people could clearly see that in the new christening portraits.

At her young age, Princess Charlotte's personality is becoming very clear to royal watchers — and these christening photos only highlight another side to it.