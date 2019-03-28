With Disney's new, live-action remake of the classic Dumbo movie about to hit theaters, I've been counting down the minutes until I can introduce my daughters to that lovable, flying elephant. That's why I was beyond excited to see the new Dumbo outfits from Pippa & Julie. These striped ensembles are vintage-inspired and absolutely adorable. And with spring holidays like Easter and Mother's Day just around the corner, you're going to want to nab them for the cutest throwback photo-op.

As part of the Disney x Pippa & Julie collection, the children's clothing brand has created two crisp, classic looks inspired by the original 1941 Dumbo animated film. I fell in love with the twirl-worthy pink candy-striped dress ($48, Pippa & Julie), which features a precious ruffled bodice and a trim of beloved Dumbo characters. The dress is available in sizes 0-3 months through 4T. Wearing this frilly frock, your little one would look right at home holding an old-school lollipop and whistling a circus tune. The whole look is just sweeter than sweet.

Then there's the oh-so-dapper Little Brother Dumbo Short Set ($48, Pippa & Julie). The set includes a white polo shirt, with sweet design details like the striped collar, yellow buttons, and lovable elephant print on the chest. The Sunday brunch-ready shirt is paired with blue-and-white striped shorts, and the entire look is available in sizes 0-3 months to 24-months.

If you've ever taken a spin on the Dumbo ride at Disney World or Disneyland, you'll also probably feel a twinge of nostalgia looking at these springtime outfits. They look like they could easily be worn by the Magic Kingdom staff, who are known to wear some pretty retro get-ups. And since I'm a sucker for anything vintage-y, I'm definitely ordering two of the looks for my little ones. They are at an age where they love to wear matching outfits, so I'm taking advantage of the cuteness quotient while I still can!

In addition to the Dumbo-inspired outfits, there are some other retro looks in the Disney x Pippa & Julie collection that are so stinking adorable. I melted over the Minnie romper ($44, Pippa & Julie) and the Mickey short set ($49, Pippa & Julie). I love a nod to anything classic Disney.

Speaking of Disney, let's talk a minute about the new Dumbo flick, directed by Tim Burton and starring Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton. While the plot apparently is a pretty big departure from the 1941 original, critics seem to be taken with the remake. "I could watch the circus scenes of this film forever, and thankfully, there are plenty of them," explained film critic Bilgi Ebiri for New York.

From watching the trailer, I was impressed by the lush scenery, and of course, the CGI that enables an endearing-looking, flappy-eared young elephant to fly.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

If you really want to plan a memorable spring weekend, you could dress your kiddos in the new Dumbo duds and go see the new film. And since it's set at the circus, you know you're going to have to treat yourself to some popcorn.