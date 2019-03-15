We're quickly approaching the warmer months of the year, and as we prepare for the summer by planning vacations and rotating our wardrobes, retailers are gearing up for the season by stocking the latest in summer fun. This year, it's all about the sprinklers. There have been some really unique and fun lawn sprinklers in recent years, but this enormous pink elephant sprinkler from Big Mouth, Inc. might be the coolest yet.

Yard sprinklers are the perfect antidote to the summer heat. They're not as labor intensive or expensive as a pool, they aren't as likely to result in a broken ankle like a slip-and-slide (trust me, I know from which I speak), and they are now available in every shape from a unicorn to a not-so-fuzzy monster. The elephant sprinkler is a whopping 7 feet of inflatable fun and would be perfect for a kids party or just a backyard barbecue that could use a bit of cooling off. And let's not kid ourselves into thinking this is only fun for children. This giant inflatable pink elephant sprinkler is bound to end up at bachelorette nights, college parties, and particularly aggressive baby showers. It's going to be a thing.

Elephant Sprinkler $49 Amazon SEE ON AMAZON

During the hottest days of the summer, you will find me directly beneath the cold spray, bottle of ice cold craft beer in hand (I am a millennial, after all), telling my children to dance around me. They're younger and therefore haven't yet built the intolerance to heat that I have. I am not fancy, so I am not above sitting beneath a giant pink pachyderm spraying me from its trunk. I will relish the sweet, sweet relief from the oppressive heat of New York City, at least until the water draws the stray cats and rodents looking for refreshment, and then I will scream, and I will run.

The enormous pink elephant sprinkler is just $50, and comes equipped with an anchor and is good to go as soon as you inflate the pastel beast. It does not come with an electric pump inflator, but according to Amazon reviews of similar items from the company, it will inflate quickly with a blow dryer set on cool. Personally, I would argue that everyone should by a cordless air pump to have around the house for mattresses, tents, and various other applications. It's just good to have.

The reviews on Amazon for Big Mouth's sprinklers are hilarious and follow along the exact lines you would expect. From buyer Coconutty: "Are you looking for a lit summer activity involving your friends, family, pets, neighbors, and/or overflying aircraft? This unicorn sprinkler is for you! Genuinely some of the most fun my kids have had in awhile, genuinely some of the least my husband has had in awhile."

Most of the reviews are coming from parents and grandparents, which makes sense. College party kids aren't going to take the time to review something on Amazon. However, rest assured that some time in the future there will be a picture of me with my IPA in my tankini sitting beneath it while my children try to push me out of the way.

Plus, think of all the Instagram opportunities this could present. Even if three-quarters of the pictures are just of my husband trying to anchor it to the ground. #sorryhon.