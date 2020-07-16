This Face Mask Self-Portrait Is The Perfect Art Project For Your Kid

There’s so much that’s up-in-the-air right now, especially when it comes to what September will look like for families with school-age children. But one thing's for sure: If your kids are going back to in-person school this fall (or even if they're not), they’ll probably have to get comfortable with wearing a mask regularly. This fun face mask self-portrait art project from the blog of an elementary art school teacher could help make the long hours of mask-wearing just a bit easier.

There are plenty of cute face masks on the market for kids, and lots of ways to DIY a face mask of your own design. But the cool thing about this project from teacher Cassie Stephens is that it gives kids a way to express the feelings behind their mask. And best of all, it doesn’t require any hard-to-find supplies, so you can pull this project off at home without making any special trips to the craft supply store (or Amazon orders).

All you’ll need is a piece of white paper folded into four horizontal rectangles (Stephens’ video is helpful for getting the folds just right) plus markers, crayons, and anything else your kiddo may like to decorate their mask with (like stickers, or gems, or glitter, because who doesn't love a sparkly mask?)

First your kid will draw the their eyes, hair, and eyebrows on the upper flap, and their mask on the lowest flap. When the paper is flat open, there is space to draw the lower half of the uncovered face. Pull down the mask to reveal your little one's smiling face with words that describe who they are and how they're feeling. Their words may change by the day, and that's okay too — they can always add new words, or even make a whole new portrait depending on the day.

Stephens makes it look like a cinch to draw a character, but she's an art teacher, after all, so make sure your child knows that it's totally fine if their self-portrait doesn't look super realistic. And if your kid loves this activity, it might be fun for them to make portraits of friends and relatives who they haven't seen in awhile, because snail mail is always a treat.

