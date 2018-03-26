This Giant Dinosaur Sprinkler Will Make Your Backyard 1,000 Times More Fun This Summer

The weather's warming up, and that means it's the best time of year to spend more time outside with your family. If you want to give your kids a super unique and fun outdoor activity this year, then this giant inflatable dinosaur sprinkler is pretty much all you need. Seriously, your kids will have the most amazing summer toy in the neighborhood.

For starters, this thing is huge. In fact, the inflatable dinosaur summer sprinkler is over 6 feet tall, according to the Big Mouth Inc. toy company's website. That is ridiculously big for any toy, so it will basically become an attention-grabbing part of your lawn decor for the entirety of the spring and summer. Can you imagine that thing towering over your backyard garden? Seriously, as a kid I would have lost my entire mind over such a gigantic inflatable T-Rex.

But its size is not even the coolest part — this toy is also a fun lawn sprinkler. By connecting it to any standard garden hose, the inflatable T-Rex will spray water from its nose. Basically, arguably the best yard toy — the humble sprinkler — just got a thousand times better. Birthday parties, play dates, and pretty much every other aspect of the warmer months will be instantly and exponentially improved with this super-tall, silly, "prehistoric" sprinkler. (The only real downside might be your water bill for the month.)

Here are 3 very convincing reasons why you should order one stat.

1 It's Easy To Use Amazon.com Because this prehistoric pet is inflatable, it is easy to set up, take down, and move all over the place. There is even a wide mouth-cap for fast deflation, as noted on the company website. Plus, it packs down pretty small for storage when not in use. Break it out for a party and then put it away again in no time. Loan it to neighbors for their gatherings with no fuss. Plus, attaching the thing to your garden hose could not be easier. Besides, there aren't that many products out there that excel at being a lawn ornament, water feature, and amazing toy all at once.

2 It's Party-Ready BigMouth Inc Basically, this giant inflatable is made for summer parties. Birthday parties, family reunions, cookouts, and block parties can all be enhanced with the addition of a giant dinosaur spraying water on everyone. Kids will freak if you bring this out at a party, and most adults are going to love it, too. You can also set the sprinkler up to spray water into a pool. Whether you have a giant in-ground swimming pool or a tiny kiddie pool set up in your backyard, they can all be improved with the addition of a water-snorting dinosaur.