If you've been waiting for a sign from the universe to do a bit of traveling, here it is. A Golden Girls themed cruise is setting sail soon, and while it's too late to jump in on that voyage, there will be another one next year. Bookings are open now for the aptly named "Golden Fans at Sea," the second iteration of the five-night “Golden Girls at Sea” cruise.

The first Golden Girls cruise is prepared to set sail on Feb. 24, 2020 and slots on the ship have been sold out for some time. However, the “Golden Fans at Sea” cruise will take off on April 5, 2021 from Miami, Florida — the girls' hometown. After stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico, the ship will bring guests back to Miami on April 10, 2021.

The five days at sea will be filled with themed activities like a sail-away party, bingo, karaoke, trivia, crafting, and a bar crawl. Perhaps most exciting of all, a costume contest will crown the very best of the many Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia look-a-likes sure to be cruising. The fun will end with a fancy dinner and a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party” with a classic game of Ugel and Flugel — which super fans will remember as the show's adult version of hide and seek.

The brilliantly themed cruise is the brainchild of the travel and event company Flip Phone Events and guests get to enjoy the cruise ship Celebrity Infinity, an impressive vessel of 965 feet with a 2,170 person occupancy.

Even if you're not a Golden Girls fan (weird, but to each their own, I guess) there is plenty to keep you occupied on board the massive ship. Those just tagging along with a friend with better taste in TV can enjoy the tasty meals, jacuzzis, pools and a gym, along with a Broadway-style theater, circus shows, comedy clubs, magic, dancing, and live music.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, don't delay. The first of the Golden Girls cruises sold out quickly and the next installment surely will as well. Ticket prices range from $1,500 for basic accommodations to around $9,000 a Penthouse Suite with a balcony. To book, visit flipphonevents.com.