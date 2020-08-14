This one is for the mom who just scraped yet another plate of organic something-or-other into the garbage. The mom who simply cannot make another smiley face out of vegetables, knowing the sad fate of those hopeful cherry tomato eyes. When no amount of ketchup or good intentions can make anything palatable to your kid, then you know you're the parent of a picky eater. A challenging assignment, to be sure, but we're here to help — as are countless other parents of picky eaters with some super clever tricks up their sleeves.

If watching your kid repeatedly remove all things green from their dish makes you want to scream, this video series just might change your life. Featuring recipes submitted by real parents of picky eaters, each installment will focus on easy hacks and ingredient swaps that turn your kid's favorite meals into something more nutritious. Take this week's star recipe for Mint Chip "Nice Cream" from Joan, a mom of four from Maryland. Since kids are expecting this flavor to be green anyway, why not sneak some spinach into the mix?

Looks almost better than the real thing, tbh. And between the bananas and the spinach, it's as packed with nutrients as a salad or a smoothie. Ice cream truly is a miracle... especially when chocolate chips are involved.

And if you’re a parent of a picky eater (or two) and want to be featured, submit your recipes to pickyeaters@romper.com.

Mint Chip “Nice” Cream

Ingredients:

6 frozen bananas

½ frozen avocado

½ cup baby spinach (optional)

2 tbsp almond milk

5-10 drops mint extract (peppermint)

¼ Vegan dark chocolate chips/chunks

Instructions:

Peel, chop and freeze bananas and avocado (on a small sheet tray lined with parchment paper is best to avoid sticking).

Place bananas, avocado, spinach, almond milk, and mint extract in a large food processor, scraping down sides until it comes together. The texture will become creamy, like ice cream, and color will become more pale.

Stir in vegan chocolate chips. Pour into a loaf pan, smooth it out, top with more vegan chocolate chips and freeze 2-3 hours.

Scoop and top with fresh mint (optional). Enjoy!