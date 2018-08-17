Kylie Jenner and Jacques "Travis Scott" Webster's daughter, perhaps the most hotly anticipated new member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, entered this world on Feb. 1, 2018. That makes Stormi Webster's Zodiac sign Aquarius, and it's totally accurate, based on what personality traits she's displayed thus far. What's more, when looking at the profile of your typical Aquarius, fans can predict what she'll be like as she gets older, and how she'll fit in with the other members of her famous family.

First and foremost, Horoscope.com states that Aquarians have "beautiful eyes," a trait that, based on Stormi and my own Aquarius child, I can absolutely confirm. One is a coincidence, but two is a fact. The site also says that Aquarians have a dual personality; sometimes they're shy and quiet, other times, boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. Both sides, however, are fiercely independent. That means that Stormi's going to be a lot like her mom, who vacillates between craving solitude and the spotlight, threatening to quit being famous one day, then posting pics of herself in her underwear on social media the next (although she's actually a Leo who just celebrated her birthday last week). With the stars and her mother both influencing her, we can likely expect the same from Stormi.

Horoscope.com also says that Aquarians have an "uncanny ability to see both sides of an argument without prejudice, making them excellent problem-solvers," which will come in handy when she's older and gets stuck in the middle of her aunts' feuds. On the other hand, they also have a distaste for emotional expression and people who disagree with them, and tend to be temperamental and aloof. That doesn't jibe very well with someone who was born into the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but perhaps she'll just stay clear of the cameras. She's also predicted to "have a deep need to take time out alone and away to rejuvenate" herself, further evidence that she'd not going to be the star of Kardashians: The Next Generation. Luckily, with eight cousins, including two born right around the same time (Chicago West, who's two weeks older than her, and True Thompson, three months younger), there's no shortage of others willing to take her place in the spotlight.

Astrology.com states that Aquarians are "interested in making the world a better place," and as such, they "focus much of their energy on our social institutions and how they work (or don't work)." This explains why the stars chose to beam Stormi into her mother's belly when she was on (roughly) her second date with her dad, and just 19 years old. Love makes a family, not marriage certificates or the ability to rent a car. Aquarians also "love the latest gadgets, gewgaws, computers, and next-generation technologies," which makes perfect sense for Stormi, who took her first selfie at just six weeks old, and is seen covered in Snapchat filters more often than not. And lucky for her, she'll enjoy traveling and being surrounded by lots of people when she gets older, which is great, since she's already doing those things now.

According to Sailor J, YouTube's foremost Zodiac makeup tutorial expert, Aquarians are usually named "something strange and eclectic like Willow or Tiger Lily," proving that Jenner did her research before signing that birth certificate. They also love piling on glittery eyeshadow, which is pretty convenient for a girl whose mother runs her own successful cosmetics line. And she's starting early, from the looks of it. According to E! Online, Stormi recently tried to steal a sparkly pink Kylie Cosmetics makeup bag from her honorary auntie, Jordyn Woods.

As for what the future holds, Sailor J also notes that Aquarians tend to believe in aliens, not GAF, and be super preoccupied with Nicki Minaj. While I personally haven't witnessed any of those traits in Stormi yet, I can't say that I've seen anything to contradict them, either, so it's official: Stormi Webster is your classic Aquarius. May life give her all the glitter and solitude she deserves.