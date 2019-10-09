Nothing brings back '90s nostalgia like a technicolor trapper keeper or a unicorn pencil case à la Lisa Frank. The brand's technicolor accessories were a must for kids who wanted to add some sparkle (OK, a lot of sparkle) to their school supplies. And if you were a disciple of this amazing trend, there's a good chance you'll be thrilled to know there's now a Lisa Frank hotel room you can book a stay in. Spoiler alert: It might be the vacation spot of your kid's dreams... and yours.

Hotels.com teamed up with the pop culture icon and designer to create a one of a kind Lisa Frank flat in the penthouse suite at Barsala, Los Angeles for $199 a night, according to People. Reservations will officially open on Oct. 11 for stays between Oct. 11 and Oct. 27 exclusively through Hotels.com, according to a press release. And if all of this sounds totally rad you, be sure to mark your calendars for the reservation date as rooms are expected to book fast.

If you do manage to snag a room, you're in for a treat as the entire place is decked out with Lisa Frank's most iconic prints and characters. Not to mention, a stay at the flat will score you some incredibly cool perks.

The walls have been turned into a larger than life mural with bunnies, bears, and puppies, while the lounge area has a rainbow window display. As for the bedroom area, hotel goers can sleep in the light up canopy bed with a Lisa Frank comforter set and a neon unicorn night light to boot.

Did I mention there's a kitchen? The fully-stocked cheetah print room comes with a mini bar full of '90s-themed treats. Think Planter's Cheez Balls, Fun Dips, Lucky Charms, Pixy Stix and more. So yummy.

Then in the bathroom, you'll find a dolphin print shower curtain along with Lisa Frank inspired toiletries. There's an LED shower light and Lisa Frank designed towels to drive home the experience.

But the best part might be the Lisa Frank hotel swag, which is yours to keep after your stay. The haul includes a multicolored bathrobe, fuzzy slippers, and a silky eye mask. Check the letter desk, too. There's some Lisa Frank stationery including pens, pencils, paper and envelopes in case you need to pen a quick letter to your BFF.

“We wanted to design a room that celebrates all things ‘90s, and nothing screams childhood nostalgia more these iconic designs,” Adam Jay, President of Hotels.com said in a statement about the partnership and the room's many perks. “Hotels.com is thrilled to bring this dream room to life with Lisa Frank, and to reward travelers with a blast from their past.”

So pack your favorite scrunchies and apply your favorite lip gloss because the time has come to live out your very own Lisa Frank fantasy. Because although you might be a world away from those sticker collecting days, love for a true classic like Lisa Frank never dies, and it will be nice to share this throwback with your own kid.