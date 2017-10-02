This Map Of The Las Vegas Shooting Shows The Tragic Mayhem Of The Attack

Late on Sunday night, during the final set of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, a gunman opened fire and killed more than 50 people and injured at least 500 in Las Vegas. The gunman, who reportedly killed himself before authorities found him, was said to be "perched" in a hotel room overlooking the festival when he opened fire. This map of the Las Vegas shooting shows the chaos and terror that ensued when shots began to ring out during country music star Jason Aldean's headlining set.

Update: As of 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 2, CNN reports that 59 people have died and over 500 people were injured. Authorities say the suspect had 18 additional firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo at his home in Mesquite, NV.

In a statement following the attack, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the shooter and was able to give more detail about the attack and how it took place. They say that the suspect involved in the late-night massacre opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 people in the concert space at 10:08 p.m. local time. The release states that the shooter was perched in his "hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday evening." The outdoor music festival was taking place across the street as Jason Aldean, the headliner for the final night, took to the stage at 9:40 p.m. local time.

.@NBCNews map shows where gunman fired from the Mandalay Bay across the street to the concert area on the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/jABxlWJtjX — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) October 2, 2017

The map that NBC News has created shows just how much the victims of the shooting were targets for someone overlooking them at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. With little distance from the scene of the attack, the shooter was able to oversee the chaos to a degree that essentially made the concertgoers sitting ducks. As stated before, and in the press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect was found dead when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team breached the hotel room that was allegedly used for the shooting.

The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that more than 500 people were transported to local area hospitals due to injuries sustained from the shooting. More than 50 more people are reportedly dead, making this the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. AP reports that of those killed, one was an off-duty Las Vegas police officer, whose identity, at the time of publication, was being withheld for privacy reasons.

AP also reports that authorities found the shooter dead in his hotel room "with as many as 10 firearms."

.@LVMPD releases latest statement of facts: "Paddock opened fired on a crowd of more than 22,000 people. 400+ were taken to area hospitals." pic.twitter.com/3d4ur5cLGa — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) October 2, 2017

The shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival caused the Las Vegas airport, McCarran International, located in close proximity to the venue shooting, to close for a short period of time, while flights were being diverted due to the intense police presence surrounding the area.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department released a statement saying that there is currently no "specific credible threat" to other public venues following the heartbreaking and senseless attack that occurred in Las Vegas. With that said, police are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting.

President Donald Trump spoke out on Monday morning following the attack. He said in a tweet, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

President Barack Obama also tweeted out his thoughts to those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas, saying, "Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

As stated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the case is still being considered an "active" investigation. With little information known about why this happened, many will be keeping a close ear on the news to follow this truly senseless act.