This Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Picture At The 2018 Golden Globes Is So Precious

Get ready to crumble into a million pieces, because this photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour captured at the 2018 Golden Globes is just too precious. The Stranger Things dynamic duo made their entrance the awards show on Sunday evening, and it's not a red carpet photo that will make you melt. No, it's this candid shot of Eleven and Chief Hopper having a sweet moment before the event's festivities get started.

"Father/daughter moment," Debra Birnbaum, executive TV editor for Variety captioned the aww-worthy shot of the pair, who share the honest to God cutest bond in Stranger Things 2. The photo instantly went viral, garnering hundreds of fans commenting in all caps "OH MY GOD" or "AWWW" with copious amounts of heart-eyed emoji.

The 2018 Golden Globes are a big night for both Brown and Harbour. The Netflix hit itself is nominated for Best Television Series in a Drama, while Harbour is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. So there are clearly a lot of emotions happening this evening. And whoever brilliantly and luckily captured this candidly cute moment — I believe thanks goes to, Debra Birnbaum — every Stranger Things fan couldn't more thankful to get this precious behind-the-scenes peek.

This photo is perfect in and of itself, but what makes it even better? Millie Bobby Brown retweeted it with the sweetest caption. "Love this so much. Father & Daughter moments wishing my @DavidKHarbour all the best tonight!" she tweeted just before the show got underway.

And, understandably, fans totally flipped out.

People Just Couldn't Believe Their Eyes

Some Were Just So Happy To Two Of TV's "Legends" Together On Such A Special Night

This year's Golden Globes isn't the first time the Stranger Things stars gave fans an iconic moment to remember. Of course, fans all remember the 2017 Emmy Awards, Brown lost the Outstanding Supporting Actress award to The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd. But it was what happened during a commercial break that gave people all the feels. As Mashable reported at the time, Harbour "snuck across the aisle to console her" and gave her a big hug "clutching her hands, seeming to give her a pep talk following the defeat."

It's not just at awards shows, of course, where the two share sweet moments. After Harbour got the news that he was nominated for a Golden Globe his role as Chief Hopper in Stranger Things, his co-star Eleven had yet another sweet response. "Congrats @DavidKHarbour and @Stranger_Things for the # GoldenGlobes nominations! Happy days" she tweeted with the appropriate hashtag, #DadDance.

And to top it all off, Harbour promised to the #DadDance if won the Golden Globes. Needless to say, Twitter is waiting.

If you're not familiar with Chief Hoppers #DadDance, an awkward dance he did an episode of Season 2 while he and Eleven start cleaning his grandfather’s cabin — don't worry, here's a GIF of it.

More to come...