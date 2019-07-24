When moms think of a day at the pool with their kids, relaxation is not the first word that comes to mind unfortunately. But what if there was a pool float for moms and babies that you could share with your child? Perhaps that could provide mama with a little chill time in the water? I like the sound of that.

Let's face it, while the idea of an afternoon at the pool with the kiddos sounds like fun (and there are elements of fun, of course), there is a lot that goes into just getting to the pool in the first place. Someone (usually mom, let's be honest here) has to pack the towels, the snacks, the hats and the change of clothes, the extra diapers and wipes. You've got to make sure all the sunblock is applied without getting in anyone's eyes. Then, once you finally make it to the pool, someone has to keep an eye on the kids to make sure no one drowns, break up any inevitable fights that occur, all the while yelling "No running!" at least a hundred times. And yes, lifeguards are amazing and necessary, but I don't know any mom who isn't still keeping an eye on their children the whole time, despite the teenager with a whistle around his neck. Especially if that lifeguard (SPOILER ALERT) happens to be a possessed Billy from Stranger Things.

So, perhaps the highly-rated Mommy & Me Sun Shade Float, available on Amazon, is the answer to giving mama a break, even for a little while. It features a 3-ply, web-reinforced seat to keep baby safe and secure, with an attached split ring designed to keep mom or dad close for extra assurance. Its sturdy canopy keeps your little one safe from the sun's rays, and the squeaky turtle and starfish friends attached to the float are there to entertain when baby gets tired of splashing water in his face. Made for babies ages 9 to 24 months old, the float is easy to inflate, durable, and most importantly, safe for baby. It was designed to facilitate a small child's water agility and confidence, and I'm going to go out on a limb here, but possibly give a tired mama a break, too?

Now, not to bring the mood level down, but we all know the importance of getting children comfortable with the water early. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that approximately one in five drowning deaths involve children 14 and younger. Getting your baby comfortable in the water is the first step, and whether it's in a pool float or not, swimming lessons are ultimately the key to your child's safety. As to when to begin, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggests children as young as 1 year old can benefit from swimming lessons. In the meantime, just getting your baby out in the water is good place to start. And if you are right there beside him, that's going to help aid in any scared or nervous feelings your little one may be experiencing. As the two of you venture out into the pool in your Mommy & Me float, in a way, you're going on your first adventure together. Minus the crying and water splashing in your face.

If the best thing about a pool day with your children is the quiet drive home when they've all fallen asleep, safe and sound, watching Paw Patrol in the back seat, well, the Mommy & Me Sun Shade Float may be for you. In my opinion, the only thing missing is a cup holder...