This Mom Gave Birth To A Nearly 15-Pound Baby Boy & He's Already Setting Records

As if giving birth to an average-sized baby wasn't hard enough, a Texas woman just took it to a new level. Earlier this month, a mom just gave birth to a 15-pound baby boy, and the little one (or should I say, big one) has already broken records at the hospital.

On Dec. 12, Jennifer Medlock delivered a baby named Ali weighting 14 pounds, 13 ounces (just 3 ounces shy of 15 pounds) via C-section at Arlington Medical Hospital in Texas, as INSIDER reported. For some context, babies born at full term usually weigh between 5 pounds, 8 ounces and 8 pounds, 13 ounces, according to KidsHealth.

Basically, Jennifer's son was born at double the average birth weight. As you can imagine, Ali set a record for the heaviest baby born at Arlington Medical Hospital according to hospital records, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNN.

While most mothers would be shocked to deliver such a big baby, Jennifer and her husband Eric Medlock were anticipating their son to be quite large. Their other child, a girl named Annabelle, weighed more than 9 pounds when she was born. "It doesn't matter how big he is, I'm so blessed to have him," Jennifer told CNN affiliate KTVT, as per CNN.

The couple sat down for a video interview with local CBS affiliate CBS DFW, where Jennifer shared a few tidbits about the birth. "We heard an 'Oh my!' behind the curtain, and I was like, 'Oh my what?'" she recalled with a laugh.

Jennifer, who has severe polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), struggled to get pregnant the first time around. Annabelle was conceived with the help of fertility treatments, after doctors told her it would be extremely difficult to have a family. Jennifer and Eric were able to conceive Ali naturally, and she had a very healthy pregnancy with him. "I love proving people wrong," she told CBS DFW.

Unfortunately, Ali did have to spend some time in the NICU, because he had low blood sugar and a low platelet count. Luckily, he was dismissed after a week, and is now doing well at home with his parents and older sister. "He's sleeping and eating and he's just a healthy boy," Eric told CNN. "Just a little bit bigger than you would expect."

However, Jennifer is still recovering from Ali's delivery. Eric told CNN that it will take the mom-of-two a few more weeks to heal from a "secondary infection" that she developed after giving birth.

And while 14 pounds, 13 ounces sounds pretty dang large, Ali was still several pounds shy of breaking the world record. In 1879, Anna Bates gave birth to a boy weighing 22 pounds in Seville, Ohio, according to the Guinness World Records. Unfortunately their baby passed away 11 hours after his birth. Anna and her husband, Martin van Buren Bates, actually hold the world record for the tallest married couple — Anna was 7 feet, 11 inches, and Martin was 7 feet, 9 inches.

It's clear that Jennifer and Eric are so in love with baby Ali — all 14 pounds, 13 ounces of him.

