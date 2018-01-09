This Mom Made A Tearful Video For The Baby She Gave Up For Adoption, & It Will Give You A New Perspective On Birth Parents

Making the decision to place a baby for adoption is never an easy one — even if parents know it's the right choice for themselves and for their child. A young Utah mom, Hannah Mongie, is giving the world a glimpse into what birth moms are thinking and feeling leading up to signing over their rights. Mongie was only 18 when she found out she was pregnant — and following the death of her boyfriend, she made the heart-wrenching decision to place her newborn son with an adoptive family. Mongie made a tearful video for the baby she gave up for adoption, and it will give you a new perspective on birth parents.

After delivering her son in March 2016, Mongie spent two days with her baby, whom she named Taggart, People reported. Mere hours before Taggart would meet his family and Mongie would officially sign him over, the birth mom decided to record a video message for her little boy. Her tearful words were shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page on Friday. Already, the video has more than 2 million views, and the post has over 56,000 likes and 10,000 shares. "This is my son, Tagg, whom I placed for adoption in March of 2016," Mongie wrote in the video's description. "This video was created so that he would be able to look back and know that this decision was made purely out of love for him. He will never have to think that I 'gave him up' or that I did not love him. He will always be able to know that I loved him more than anyone else in this world."

Mongie continued:

I hope anyone who watches this will be able to gain a new perspective on what the Birth Mom goes through, when she places her child for adoption. It is the FURTHEST thing from a heartless act. It shows the definition of love. To love someone this much, is to give away your happiness for them.

If you think you can handle nine minutes and 30 seconds of a mom explaining why she's giving her newborn up for adoption, I invite you to grab a box of tissues and press play on the video above.

Confession: I lost it about 30 seconds into this video. But I think this part toward the end got to me the most: "I just wanted to let you know that I love you and I made this decision completely out of love." How beautifully inspiring this mom's message is. (Not to mention soul-crushingly bittersweet.) It seems Mongie's message is giving both birth parents and adoptees hope and comfort, as well. On Jan. 5, one Facebook user commented, "I just did this today...I haven't stopped crying all day but I know my daughter will have a loving home n everything else I can't give her." The comment continued:

I know all to well what u r going through n I commend you because its very hard being the birth mother n making this decision but its a act out of love for our babies..thank you so much for sharing..this is my 1 week old baby girl I said goodbye to about an hour ago.

Mongie also shared that she has an open adoption, and according to KTVU, she sees Taggart at least once per month — and sometimes more often than that. For Emily and Brad Marsh, who have two other adopted sons aside from Taggart, open adoptions were very important.

“Having our boys' birth mothers so involved in their lives means they will never have to wonder if their birth moms loved them, they will never have to feel abandoned — they will always know their birth mothers placed them out of selfless love and sacrifice — wanting to give their babies more than they felt they could offer at that time in their lives," Emily told KTVU. "They are all wonderful mothers and will always be our boys’ first mothers."

Thank you, Mongie, for sharing your experience. I have no doubt in my mind that Taggart will grow up feeling both loved and incredibly wanted by his parents and by you — his brave and selfless birth mother.

