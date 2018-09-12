If you've ever wondered what moms of multiples go through during pregnancy, this mom's remarkable 35-week triplet bump photo will certainly do the trick. Maria Jorstad, a mom from Denmark, has been documenting her entire pregnancy journey with her three babies-to-be on her Instagram account, Triplets of Copenhagen, starting back in May.

While it's all riveting, the most incredible part is her photos of her bodily profile from 12 weeks of pregnancy up to 35 weeks, ending with a shot this week. They show the amazing nature of what a woman's body can do, and also just how hard it must be to carry such a belly around, and what a physical burden it is to endure a multiple pregnancy, joyful as Jorstad clearly is.

She captioned the bump photo below, "35 weeks! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼... And the last belly picture! 😁 In two days we’ll finally meet our babies, and I wont have to drag around this 20 kg bump anymore. 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼." She continued, "We are SO ready for the next chapter!"

Jorstad's bodily transformation and pre-baby preparations have been seriously interesting to others as well: As of Tuesday night, she's amassed more than 107,000 followers on Instagram from all around the world and countless comments on her beautiful bump photos.

Already mom to 2-year-old Mikael, with her husband Anders, according to Good To Know, Jorstad previously explained on social media that she's "glad" she and her husband "took these pictures, because this collage really shows the massive growth." She went on to say in the same post, "It’s strange to have ended up with such a big belly and it’s even stranger that it can stand out like that without falling down! 😳😂 "

Such an occurrence is so rare, conceiving triplets naturally is a one in 9,000 chance, according to research noted on the website Parenting.FirstCry.com. What boosts your chances? According to Huggies, conceiving triplets is more common in those with a family history of birthing triplets and among women who are 30 years or older, and if you've had fertility treatments.

On Tuesday afternoon, as the mom-to-be shared with Romper and on her Instagram Story, Jorstad was heading to the hospital to prepare for the "big day." And she certainly seems ready to meet her babies; her captions on Instagram a couple weeks back explained to physical toll carrying three human lives was taking.

“I’m reaching my limits now, and counting the days until delivery,” she wrote on Instagram at week 33. “The babies are kicking hard and moving around all day and night, to great discomfort. And my belly feels so full and stretched; I literally have to lift it with my hands to be able to turn over in bed.”

Man! Still, Jorstad has clearly been super-excited, shopping for supplies and making time for a maternity photo shoot. She was even gifted some adorable handmade baby booties, so it seems like she and her husband are more than ready for their triplets to arrive.

Now that she's about to deliver, she told Scary Mommy that they're "really excited to finally meet them..." She also added, "And I can’t wait to get rid of this heavy belly."

I wish Maria Jorstad and her family all the best and truly hope that they've booked one of the grandmas or grandpas to come stay and help out for a while once their triplets arrive. If they were American, I wouldn't be surprised if a reality show was in the making for this adorable family... But you never know, right?