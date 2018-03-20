This Mom’s C-Section Photo Is Seriously Inspirational & Moms Are Loving It
Learning to love your body after pregnancy can be a process. You may not feel quite like yourself anymore or even recognize much of what's in the mirror. A lot changes after those nine months and the weeks or months following birth, and it is important to take time to love yourself every step of the way. This mom's C-section photo is a testament to the importance of self acceptance, and she has an important message for other moms out there.
Emily Houlston is a 19-year-old from Telford, England, who gave birth to twins in November 2017. She recently posted a photo of herself with her two adorable little boys, proudly bearing her tummy. The mother-of-two told HuffPost UK she decided to post the photo after struggling to come to terms with the way her body changed along with motherhood. “It got me in a bad place getting myself down about it," she said. "So I wanted to release a picture facing the reality of carrying babies and how much of an incredible journey we go through." Now Houlston is using her own experiences to encourage other women to resist the urge to "bounce back," and choose acceptance instead.
Houlston posted her photo to Instagram on Friday, explaining that she is now four months postpartum and just beginning to embrace her new bod after 36 weeks of pregnancy and five weeks of breastfeeding. Her caption told of how after a complicated pregnancy that led to an early delivery, her body has been put through the ringer:
She goes on to share an important message with other moms who are dealing with the new reality of their bodies. She encourages them to embrace their bodies for the miracles that they are:
Her followers certainly heard her message. The photo has amassed almost 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments — many of which came from other moms who thanked her for her honesty. One mom shared her own experience with giving birth to twins and her path towards self-acceptance:
Another said that Houlston's message came at a perfect time:
Yet another mom admitted that self-love isn't always so easy, but Houlston was doing her part to make it a little bit easier:
Learning to love and appreciate your post-baby body isn't always easy. Margo Maine, Ph.D., author of The Body Myth, told Parenting that it is totally normal to get a little down on yourself after pregnancy. "Times of transition are when negative feelings about your body tend to bubble up," she said. But you have to fight through those feelings and remind yourself just how gorgeous and glamorous you are, "stretch marks and all," as Houlston put it.
