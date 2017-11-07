This Mom’s Viral Post About Marriage Is So Refreshingly Honest & Relatable
Although it's a bit cliche to say that marriage is hard, sometimes there's no better way to describe a lifelong commitment full of ups and downs. And as many parents know, relationships tend to be more difficult and frustrating when children are involved, which is why this mom's refreshingly honest message about marriage is getting a lot of attention. If you've recently felt fed up with your partner or ready to give up on your partnership, you'll appreciate every word in this mom's post.
On Sunday, Whitney Fleming of "Playdates on Fridays" shared a photo to Facebook of herself smiling beside her husband of 22 years, according to Babble. The seemingly happy photo was accompanied by a long post on the trials and tribulations of Fleming's marriage, and what it feels like to want to "give up" on a long-term relationship from time to time. Fleming's message openly admitted that she's currently "in the season of marriage that is difficult and exhausting and hard," according to Facebook, and that she has considered leaving her husband for a "simpler life, one without conflict or obligation or concessions."
Any person in a decades-plus commitment has probably had moments like Fleming's — times when it seems like the best option is to trade in your life for a new one. The grind of life can wear anyone down, and thoughts of what could have been or what still could be are sometimes difficult to ignore. As common as these thoughts might be, however, not many people have the courage to actually share these ideas with the world. Fleming's note is as brave as it is heartbreakingly real.
Fleming said of her marriage, according to Facebook:
Marriage is hard. Actively choosing to love someone when you don’t like them today is tough. But it doesn’t mean it isn’t worth it.— Lindsey Zamarripa (@Zamarripa_Lin) October 30, 2017
If you Google "give up" and "marriage" you'll be directed to a ton of advice columns and personal essays on how to keep a marriage together. My point is, Fleming's feelings are common and totally normal. There's no shame in feeling like some of your marriage's or relationship's "spark" has dulled on occasion — in fact, a 2015 survey conducted by the Institute for Family Studies found that "more than half of married individuals (ages 25–50) say they have had thoughts about divorce, either in the past or currently, spoken or unspoken."
Although Fleming has had some tough moments with her husband, she's aware that their good memories outweigh the bad ones. More importantly, Fleming points out that relationships are always waxing and waning — sometimes you have to wait out the hard parts for better times. Fleming wrote, according to Facebook:
Marriage is hard.— när (@cikIbah) October 29, 2017
So, be with someone who makes it worth fighting for. - Iman Azman
Following Fleming's post, many commenters wrote her messages of appreciation and words of encouragement:
Obviously, it's important to point out that there's absolutely no shame in divorce or separating. There are plenty of people who aren't in healthy or safe relationships, and they have all the right in the world to leave for a better situation — and they should. No one has the right to judge a person for ending a relationship; you never know what is going on behind-the-scenes. Not to mention it's 2017 — divorce shouldn't be a big taboo at this point.
In Fleming's case, however, she's just pointing out the common ebbs and flows of a long-term commitment, and her honesty is comforting to a lot of people.
