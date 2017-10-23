This Mom's Viral Post About Struggling With Postpartum Depression For 3 Years Is Refreshingly Honest
While the conversation surrounding postpartum depression has opened up in recent years, there are still aspects of the condition that remain something of a secret. Many people think of general feelings of sadness, but this mom's viral post about how she struggled with postpartum depression for three years shows that it's not a one-size-fits all diagnosis. An important part of breaking down the stigma that still surrounds the condition is open and honest dialogues about its symptoms, because PPD experiences come in many forms.
Mother of three and published author Bunmi Laditan took to Facebook this weekend to share her experience with PPD and has since touched many moms with her story. Early Saturday morning she opened her post by saying, "Let's talk about postpartum depression." From there, she went on to explain what PPD felt like for her, namely a disconnect from her baby:
She said that in the early days after her son's arrival, she felt like "something was missing." Unlike with her first two children, she wrote that she didn't have that instant connection:
These feelings lingered for longer than Laditan expected, proving that there is no concrete or exact timeline for PPD. She explained in her post that by "showing up" day after day for her child, the divide between them lessened:
Postpartum depression doesn't always look like sadness: https://t.co/8dQ7djt0qQ pic.twitter.com/SDqBqSaN3N— Lifehacker (@lifehacker) October 20, 2017
Since then, Laditan wrote that she can "confidently" discipline her boy and delight over his mischievous personality. She said that she savors the moments with him, knowing that they are "all hers." She closes her post by urging mothers experiencing what she did to not give up, and to give themselves time:
Commenters praised the post's candid nature and shared their own experiences with delayed connecting, explaining the shame that often comes with it. "More people need to talk about delayed connecting ... Everyone needs to know it’s ok not to be instantly connected," one reader commented.
Laditan's story details one of the less often discussed symptoms of PPD, but it is important to remember that no symptom is inherently wrong or abnormal. PPD manifests itself in a variety of ways. Postpartum Progress, a blog dedicated to maternal mental health, lists a variety of symptoms aside from feelings of sadness. They include guilt, feeling overwhelmed, fear and confusion, anger and irritation, emotional numbness, hopelessness, suicidal thoughts, and more. Moms with PPD can experience any combination of these symptoms.
As Laditan shows in her post, there is no set timeline for PPD and duration often depends on how soon women are diagnosed and treated. The Mayo Clinic states on its website on the topic that when left untreated, PPD can last for many months, or — as in Laditan's case — much longer.
In fact, according to Medical News Today, a 2014 study found that 50 percent of women who were receiving medical care for their PPD experienced depression for more than one year after childbirth, and 30 percent of women who were not receiving treatment for PPD were depressed up to three years after giving birth.
Roughly 15 percent of new mothers will experience PPD in their lifetime, according to the American Pregnancy Association. If you think you may be experiencing PPD symptoms or you just want to talk, it's important to reach out to those around you and get help. And, as Laditan urges, don't give up — on yourself or your little one. You will get through this.
