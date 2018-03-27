This Mom's Viral Post Shows Why Pregnancy Is Not An April Fools' Joke
April Fools' Day is right around the corner which means people posting photos of a positive pregnancy test in jest. It's a common gag, with celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Gwen Stefani even taking part, but not one that I would recommend. This mom's viral post shows why pregnancy is not an April Fools' joke. Even when posted with the best of intentions, these jokes can have a devastating impact on those who have suffered through pregnancy loss and fertility struggles.
Just a week after miscarrying in March of 2017, Kayla Lee Welch posted her experience to Facebook in an effort to show her followers what miscarriages really look like. She explained that the pain she was going through was exactly why pregnancy posts are inappropriate jokes. Welch wrote that she was experiencing spotting, and convinced herself that it was normal as she had spotted with her first pregnancy — but this time it was not normal. She was miscarrying.
She went on to explain that she was having trouble sleeping because of how painful her thoughts were. "My brain has finally stopped distracting itself from the one thing breaking my heart," she wrote. "And all I can do is cry. My eyes are so swollen and dark it looks like more than just my heart is broken."
After sharing her experience, Welch pleaded with her followers not to use pregnancy as a joke:
Chances are, someone reading your post has been through the same hardship as Welch. The National Infertility Association reported that as many as 20 percent of clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage. What's more, an estimate one in four women experience pregnancy or infant loss.
Aside from those who have been through miscarriage, fertility issues also make pregnancy announcements no joking matter. Seeing pregnancy passed off as a joke can be incredibly painful to someone who has been waiting to get that news for real. Helen Stephens, who is the CEO and president of Diversity Fertility Services, LLC explained to ABC News how painful such pranks can be. After struggling to get pregnant and experiencing multiple miscarriages, Stephens knows that pain firsthand:
A year after sharing her story, Welch provided her followers with an update. Along with announcing that she is expecting her Rainbow Baby, Welch recounted the pain of losing a child and reiterated her message that fake pregnancy announcements are not a joke:
Welch's original post went viral, racking up over 47,000 likes, over 100,000 shares, and over 500 comments — many of which came from other women who had been through similar experiences. One such commenter wrote:
Hundreds of others echoed her sentiments and shared stories of their own. This April Fools' Day when you're thinking up how best to prank your friends and family members, keep Welch's story in mind and choose a topic other than pregnancy.
