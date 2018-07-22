Back in 2016, Potterheads were stoked about the release of yet another film set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. And Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them definitely didn't disappoint. Sure, it wasn't as exciting as a straight-up sequel with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the gang. But anything JK Rowling touches is good as gold, as far as hardcore Harry Potter fans are concerned. Not to mention, Eddie Redmayne totally made us fall in love with his quirky, beast-loving character, Newt Scamander. With Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald set to hit theaters on Nov. 16, fans are starting to get pumped about the next installment in the series. And this new Fantastic Beasts trailer has Twitter excited about the magic yet to come.

As E! Online reported, a brand new trailer for the upcoming film was screened Saturday at Warner Bros. Pictures' panel at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. Shortly afterward, the trailer was posted on Warner Bros. Pictures' YouTube channel, where fans promptly delighted in the details. The opening scene features young Newt Scamander facing his worst fear head-on during a class taught by a young Professor Dumbledore (Jude Law). "What Mr. Scamander fears above everything else is ..." Dumbledore says before Scamander finishes, "having to work in an office, sir." Viewers also get a look at Grindelwald himself — played by Johnny Depp — who apparently escaped from prison and started an uprising.

Oh, and did I mention that Depp pretty much made everyone's lives Saturday at Comic-Con when he made a surprise appearance in-character as Grindelwald? Because that he did. "We who live for freedom or truth, the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world," he told the crowd while waving a wand, Us Weekly reported.

But back to the 3-minute trailer. The main plot, as viewers soon find out, involves Dumbledore asking for Scamander's help in tracking down Grindelwald. (Because of course; Dumbledore always sends under-qualified current/former students on epic quests.) And from the looks of it, this Fantastic Beasts sequel is loaded with magic, action, and of course, fantastic beasts. Unsurprisingly, fans of JK Rowling's world of Harry Potter were over the moon for the new trailer. "I'm so excited, the magic looks even more impressive in #FantasticBeasts#TheCrimesOfGrindelwald," one Twitter user wrote, along with screenshots from the trailer.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Just watched the #FantasticBeasts trailer and I can't wait for November."

It turns out, this newest trailer is full of important details that even dedicated Harry Potter fans might miss the first time. As the eagled-eyed Pottermore News Team pointed out, one of the more interesting details revealed in the trailer is what Dumbledore actually sees when he looks into the Mirror or Erised: Grindelwald. If you remember, Dumbledore previously told Harry in The Sorcerer's Stone that he simply saw a pair of socks when he looked into the enchanted mirror — which shows a person's deepest desire. So Potter fans promptly freaked the eff out.

Other fans were quick to point out the shot of Grindewald holding what appears to be the Elder Wand. "GUYS GUYS GUYS GUYS GUYS GEJCNFMSMMDMCMFMD LOOK WHAT I FOUND IN THE TRAILER," one Twitter user excitedly shared.

And hey look, there's Nicholas Flamel — the creator of the Sorcerer's Stone.

Other notable talking points from the new trailer include: Leta Lestrange — is she a good guy or a bad guy?; Uh oh, what is Credence doing back?; what the heck kind of beasts are those googly-eyed cat things? I have a feeling these questions and more will be answered come November. (At least, they'd better be!)

As a longtime fan of the Harry Potter series, I'll admit I was skeptical going into the first installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. However, I left the theater pleasantly surprised. It was completely different — but just familiar enough, being set in the same world of magic and all — that it actually worked quite well. Since the plot of the sequel focuses more on events that were actually referenced in the Harry Potter series — along with familiar faces like Dumbledore — I have a feeling fans will love it even more than the first installment. I know I'm pumped! Is it Nov. 16 yet?