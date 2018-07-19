As a child, back-to-school shopping used to be my favorite part of the summer. My poor parents had a fashion-obsessed monster on their hands — at one point, I kept a log of every outfit I wore to school, determined never to repeat an outfit too soon. Like I said, my poor parents. Even if your child isn't insane, it's always nice to get some new clothing for the new school year. Thankfully, one store is doing us a big financial favor. Old Navy is having a major sale right now, and kids' clothing is super cheap.

After Amazon Prime Day and the Target One-Day Sale, I know your online shopping stamina may be running low. However, when I say that some of this Old Navy clothing is cheap... I mean cheap. We're talkin' $5 T-shirts, $8 shorts, and $12 dresses, with up to 50 percent off new arrivals and a whopping 75 percent off clearance items. And the sale isn't just on clothing — grab a new backpack and a pair of gym shoes while you're at it. And then, once you're sure your precious child is all set for the first day of school... mosey on over to the women's section, because mom deserves a few reasonably-priced treats, too.

If you don't feel like scrolling through all of the sale items, these are a few of my favorite "Sale into School" steals from Old Navy right now.

1 Graphic Curved-Hem Tee for Girls $5 - $6 Old Navy Buy Now Maybe it's because I dealt with my fair share of mean girls growing up, but I'm a sucker for anything that has to do with being kind to other kids. This tee is over half off, so it's kind to your wallet as well. There are a bunch of other versions of this shirt for a dollar more, including one with a metallic giraffe and one with a unicorn. If I were you, I'd pick up a few.

2 Denim Short Shorts For Girls $8 Old Navy Buy Now Denim shorts for 8 bucks? Yes please. These come in three different washes, and most sizes are still in stock. Keep in mind that these are short shorts, so they may not work for all school dress codes. Even if you just pick up a pair for playing at home, the price is right.

3 Printed Crew-Neck Pocket Tee For Boys $6 - $7 Old Navy Buy Now There's something about a good pocket tee that I just can't resist. This one comes in a variety of fun patterns and prints, so your child will certainly make a fashion statement. I'm personally a fan of the "Bridgehampton Blue" pictured, as well as the pineapple print. So festive!

4 Built-In Flex Twill Shorts For Boys $8 Old Navy Buy Now These shorts come in a ton of different colors and patterns, they have fantastic reviews, and they're only 8 bucks. Do you need to hear anything else?

5 Color-Blocked Canvas Backpack $12 Old Navy Buy Now This color-blocked canvas backpack is normally $20, but it's marked down to only $12, just in time for school. It comes in a ton of colors, too: purple, navy & light blue, black & royal blue, and gray & green. It's got padded, adjustable straps, an extra zipper compartment, and plenty of space for school supplies.

6 Critter Bubble Romper For Baby $18 Old Navy Buy Now I am in the late stages of baby fever, so I had to include this. If you have a little one at home, this kitty-cat bubble romper needs to be in your shopping cart. Do you see those precious little cat ears on the straps? Do you see?! My heart.