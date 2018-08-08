Here's the thing about back-to-school shopping: the academic year stretches through three seasons and your kid grows through each of them. If your family lives in a mild climate where jeans will be immediately appropriate, you can hit up this OshKosh jeans sale to stock up for cooler weather. Our family, however, will make emergency purchases the first cold day in Florida to wear a total of three times by the end of January because growth spurts are unpredictable. In fact, maybe I'll go ahead and hope for the best. There's always a cousin or friend coming up right behind our kids if they continue their trend of stretching past their mother.

Here are the details: All jeans are buy one and get two pairs free (free!) for babies, toddlers, and school-age kids in a variety of styles, slim and plus-sized as well, at Osh Kosh right now. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up and have a solid rotation for fall and winter so you only have to focus on the other styling elements that make your cool kids feel like the best in class.

If you decide to stay awhile on OshKosh's website, you'll see it's practically begging you to buy them out with a variety of sales. Once you line your shelves with jeans, you can move on to cheap-as-dirt graphic tees, polos, and leggings — additional styles are on sale for up to 50 percent off. Also, the more you spend, the more Fun Cash you acquire through Sept. 5. For every $25 you spend, OshKosh will give you $10 through an email voucher that can be spent in-store or online from Sept. 6-20. That's free money, people! Who knows, perhaps the stuff your kid already owns that you think will be fine will actually not be fine in six weeks. You don't want your child wandering the school halls in flood pants, right? These deals are definitely ones that can withstand our swampy tropical heat and I plan to fill my cart immediately and then count all the cash I didn't spend.

And don't forget that many states offer tax-free holidays in August so parents can get a break on the supplies and clothes that make a successful school year. All manner of goods are up for grabs, but deals vary depending on your state.

But back to the jeans sale, individual pieces are priced between $30-$38, meaning you can take home $60-$70 in free denim. The standard skinny, classic, and bootcut styles are in good supply, as well as funkier options like jeggings or patchwork jeans. There's plenty to go around right now, but act quickly before word gets out and you're left paying for each new item you have to buy your child. Happy shopping!

