There's still a month left until Halloween, but some parents are already thinking about family photo shoot options for their holiday cards. And if you're looking for a little inspiration, you might want to check out this this photographer's Grinch-themed photo shoot. Not only is it creative, but the results are pretty hilarious.

KD Photography, owned and operated by Kim Durham in Gravette, Arkansas, is offering clients a Grinch-mas themed photo session. The shoot is advertised as "super fun, non traditional photos," that are sure to bring lots of laughs.

In a 10-minute session, kids are seated on a high backed wing chair against a picturesque backdrop of Christmas trees. Sounds idyllic, right? But here's the catch. While the kids sit for the portrait, a person in a full-on Grinch suit comes out to greet the kids, with the ensuing reactions are caught on camera. And as one might imagine, some kids don't take too well to Mr. Grinch.

But it's not all tears, Durham assures. "Our Grinch doesn't always cause the tears - we have kisses, hugs and little baby snuggles too! Bring your pets, kiddos and get ready to laugh!" she penned on Facebook. And couldn't we all use a little laughter right about now?

One sample photo shows two preschool-aged boys crying, while another shows a little girl giving him a kiss. "Don't be alarmed - the kids in this photo aren't traumatized," Durham continued. "They high five'd, hugged and gave our Grinch knuckles at the end - parents are always close by."

Unfortunately, not everyone has been supportive of the photo shoots. And following some negative comments, Durham took to her Facebook page to share this update: "Sadly, we've also gotten some pretty hateful emails and messages. I'm just going to throw it out there in the universe, you are wasting your time sending me a message or posting hateful comments."

She goes on to say that this idea was brought about as a fun way to celebrate the holidays and create a unique photo opportunity. "We didn't set out to hurt any ones feelings or ruffle anyones feathers," she explained. "The people in these photos are REAL people and the comments we are getting are just beyond ridiculous. Just try and be respectful of the people you're posting about."

And she made it a point to reveal that the Grinch isn't just some "random person." It's actually her son, who parents will be able to meet sans mask prior to the session.

Plenty of other people, however, loved the idea.

"I think these are absolutely beautiful and funny! I am a mom of two and I saw nothing wrong," one parent replied. "It is a great idea and I loved it so much I’m going to do something like this with my kids!!"

Another can't wait to get her kids to Durham for the Grinch-themed shoot. "How could anyone say anything bad about this!" they wrote. "Kids cry with Santa! I live in West Texas but my parents are 2 hours fromYou and I am definitely going to try and make a trip for these pics!!!!"

As for where this idea came from? "I was watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas while folding laundry and it reminded me of something similar I saw last Winter," Durham told POPSUGAR. She then enlisted her son to don the Grinch outfit, and the rest is history.

So far, all of her November slots are completely booked, and she's thinking about opening up a few in December if it fits into her busy schedule, according to her Facebook page.

But one has to wonder, how are these Grinchy photos any different than the standard crying Santa pics? Every family has a few of them lying around somewhere, and they usually make for great laughs down the road. I say, go for it. The holidays are what you make of it, and if you want to swap out Santa for the Grinch, I'm all for it.