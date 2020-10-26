I will be the first to admit I have an unhealthy obsession with The Child — aka Baby Yoda — but with the terrible year we've had, it's nice to have something so pure and sweet to focus on. That's why I'm so excited about this Baby Yoda robot from Mattel that's available for preorder starting today.

The Child Real Moves Plush is a battery-operated, remote-controlled interactive toy that will make fans of the show positively giddy over its realistic motions and four play modes. Retailing for $59.99, and available at the Disney Store, this Baby Yoda robot will be adorably shuffling around your house, broadcasting real sounds from the show, as well as moving its head, arms, and ears. It also comes with a Mandalorian pendant, and a gift-with-purchase lithograph that will be available at Disney Parks and stores. The Child stands at 11 inches tall, and is recommended for ages 3 and up, making him the perfect gift for just about anyone this holiday season.

But if I'm being honest? Even if I am buying this for my kids — which I will likely do — I am going to be playing with it just as much as the kids. I will be carrying him around the house uttering "Wherever I go, he goes," a la the Season 2 trailer that I've watched 50 times.

I can totally see this sitting at our table, being served some hot chicky nuggies, and generally making everyone happy. I mean, seriously, look at that Baby Yoda robot. Imagine him wiggling his little ears and chirping as he does. It's almost painfully cute. Heck, even the remote control looks straight out of Star Wars, like something you'd find in the Millennium Falcon or down at the Cantina. It's pure nerd gear and I love it.

The one catch is that this Baby Yoda will absolutely sell out, so if you want one, you're going to need to jump on this preorder.