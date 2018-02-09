Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
This Song From 'The Parent Trap' Played During The Opening Ceremony, & It Was The Perfect Finale
The Olympic opening ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea was a blast to watch not just because of the magical realism and the incredible animation, but also because they chose to play all kinds of everyone's favorite music, including some classics you may not have heard in a while. This song from The Parent Trap played during the opening ceremony and it was the perfect way to end the show.
More to come...