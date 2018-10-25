This Story Of How A Mom Saved Her Husband's Life Days Before Giving Birth Is Truly Incredible

At 39 weeks pregnant, Ashley Goette was preparing to bring a new baby boy into the world, but life had a different plan. The night before her scheduled induction, as ABC News reported, she ended up saving a life before she even had a chance to deliver. And the story of how this mom saved her husband's life days before giving birth is truly an incredible one.

After months of fertility issues, Ashley and her husband Andrew were beyond excited to welcome their baby boy, according to the family's GoFundMe page. The night before her induction, Ashley woke up to what she thought was her husband Andrew's snoring, as ABC News reported, but it turned out it wasn't snoring at all — rather it was him gasping for breath.

Ashley quickly dialed 911, all the while watching as her husband turned blue from lack of oxygen, according to the New York Daily News. The operator walked Ashley through performing chest compressions on Andrew until the paramedics came. By the time they arrived, Andrew was in full cardiac arrest, as New York Daily News reported. Paramedics were able to restart Andrew's heart, as People reported, but feared irreversible brain damage. After a scary 36 hours, Andrew finally opened his eyes, according to People.

It's believed that Andrew was suffering from an undiagnosed heart arrhythmia in addition to Wolff-Parkinson White syndrome, which causes a rapid heartbeat, as Dr. Alex Teeters, a pulmonary and critical care physician at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, explained to ABC News.

After an operation to correct the conditions, Andrew is expected to make a miraculous and full recovery, according to ABC News. Beyond the hard work of the doctors, Teeters also credits Andrew's wife's quick thinking for his stellar prognosis. “I don’t think Andrew would be here today if it wasn’t for the actions of Ashley,” Teeters told ABC News.

“I didn’t want to think about having a baby without him,” Ashley said in an interview with the Star Tribune. “I’ve known him since I was 15. I don’t remember my life before him, and I didn’t want to think about what my life was going to be like without him.”

Keeping to her promise that she wouldn't give birth until he woke up, Ashley was prepped for induction, but as labor stalled at just 5 cm, she was set up for an emergency C-section, according to the couple's GoFundMe page. Andrew was not allowed in the operating room because he was still recovering, but he was able to watch the birth via FaceTime, according to People.

And then the second miracle in the last three days happened: little Lennon Andrew Goette, 6lb, 14 oz, was born happy and healthy on Oct. 19, according to The Star Tribune. Ashley was able to switch hospitals and give birth at the same one that Andrew was staying at. In fact, they were able to recover in the same room, pushing two twin hospital beds together so they could be at each other's side, The Star Tribune reported.

CPR saves lives, and it is recommended that every adult, especially parents, take a course, according to American Red Cross. Ninety percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest, like Andrew did, die prior to reaching the hospital, according to CPR Certification Headquarters. And effective CPR provided by a bystander, in this case Ashley through the instruction of a 911 operator, in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest can greatly increase the chances of survival, the CPR Certification Headquarters also notes.

While mother and baby were discharged before dad, all three are currently home together as a family and recuperating, according to People. Andrew and Ashley will probably tell you that life works in mysterious ways, but it's a sure bet that their family and friends will say it was Ashley's quick thinking that quite literally saved the day.