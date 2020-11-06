What's better than a regular Twinkie? I'll tell you — it's this giant Twinkie baking kit that allows you to make a huge Twinkie and decorate it however you like and fill it with whatever you want. Bonus? It's a nonstick pan, which means if you forget about it in the oven when your kid has a tantrum, the pan is still good to go. (The cake? Maybe not so much.)

Like many Americans, I grew up eating Hostess Twinkies. My house was rarely without treats, and this one was a particular favorite of my Grandmothers. Never once did I consider baking the cakes myself, but now that I know I can — and that Hostess gives you all the tools you need — I am obviously excited.

Sold exclusively at Walmart, for just $14.98, you get the pan, cake mix, and the cream filling (the best part, obvs). But that's just the opening salvo in my opinion. Over the years, I've tried many flavors of Twinkies, from banana, to chocolate, and even pumpkin spice. With this pan, I could use the base mix and create myriad flavor combinations thanks to the neutral flavor of the cake. If you want chocolate? Add chips. Pumpkin spice? Add some. Heck, you could even add almond extract to give it a more holiday feel, and soak the cake in rum for Christmas. It's basically a blank slate with a Twinkie twist.

Since we're so close to Christmas, it has me thinking that this giant Twinkie baking kit would make a hilarious white elephant gift. Mostly because of its shape when wrapped. Think about it, while it's a genuinely fun and usable gift, when it's wrapped? Yeah, it's bound to look pretty dang hilarious under the tree. A strategically placed ribbon and bow? You're winning that party, even if it's virtual.

Mostly though, it's just bound to be tasty, and the pan is super usable for cakes, Jell-O, and even puddings. So, why not?