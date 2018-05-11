This Video Of Celebrities Reading Texts From Their moms Is Seriously Relatable

Jimmy Kimmel's recurring segment of celebrities reading mean tweets directed towards them on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is so hilarious for the obvious reasons. It's humanizing to see your favorite celebrities get in touch with a side that you might not get to see in public — one where they strip their facade and open themselves to criticism. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that this video of celebrities reading texts sent from their mothers on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is just as humanizing and pretty much proves that you're not alone in thinking your mother is a little too quirky.

As those Fresh Prince song lyrics go, "parents just don't understand" — and it's for a good reason. There is a huge generational gap and understanding between parents and their kids, which results for very hilarious interactions between them and their children — especially when it comes to technology. If you thought your parents were terrible at coming up with a Facebook status or that they were weird for sending you random emojis in the middle of the night, get in line. During last night's segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, your favorite celebs, from Kristen Bell to Anna Faris, revealed that their moms as just as bad at texting their very famous kids.

The texts range from clueless moms telling their kids how much they love other celebrities (that aren't them) to loving mom telling their children how much they love their work. If this video proves anything it's that not even celebrities can help their parents figure out how to use their phones.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Take, Frozen actress and mom of two, Kristen Bell, for example. Her mom was more concerned about her connections in Hollywood than her daughter's role in Hollywood. "Hey Kristen, I know that you know Jimmy Kimmel, and he's doing the Oscars," Bell read in the video. "So tell him to give you all the winners, so you can give me the winners, and I can win at my Oscar party."

If this video doesn't have you in stitches or make you immediately want to text your own mom because you miss her, then I don't know what will. Kimmel's take away from the text messages? "You know what, everyone's mom is crazy, I think that's the lesson we've learned," Kimmel said, after the segment aired.

OK so maybe the word "crazy" is taking it a little too far. Moms aren't necessarily crazy, they're just a little misunderstood, especially when it comes to technology — and like most things, there is an explanation behind this. Parents might not "get" texting like their adult children, according to Fast Company, due to their "fixed mindset" — where they believe they can't improve on what they already know about technology. This is in comparison to a "growth mindset," which allows someone to be flexible in their technology skills. So, if you thought your parents were stubborn, then asking them to learn how to text or use Facebook properly certainly won't be any easier because of their mindset.

Sure, celebrities are making fun of their moms for texting now but it won't be long before their children make fun of them for doing the same within a few years. Although Bell did make fun of her mom for asking about her celebrity connections, it appears that Bell's young daughters are just as un-impressed with her. In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, according to Entertainment Weekly, Bell revealed that her daughters "live to break down my self-esteem" — especially since the first time that she played Frozen for them, they hated it.

Bottom line — moms will always be embarrassing no matter who their children turn out to be. But instead of making fun of them for this, this Mother's Day, spend a little bit of time teaching them how to use their phone, instead. They will thank you.