Whether you set out to be an attachment parent or it just happens by necessity, bed-sharing is very much a reality for parents of young children. Because let's face it: Mom and dad have to get sleep, too. And that's only possible if the kiddos manage to stay asleep — which oftentimes works best when they're snuggled in next to a parent or two. Still, bed-sharing isn't something that a lot of parents openly talk about. However, Tia Mowry revealed she slept with her son until he was 4 — and it's actually more common than you might think.

In case you haven't kept up with this busy mama, the former Sister, Sister actress shares two children — a son Cree, 8, and a daughter Cairo, 1 — with her husband Cory Hardrict. Mowry-Hardrict shared some of the most non-traditional things about the way she parents, during a recent interview with People Now.

"My 1-year-old, ever since she was born, she was always in our bed. And my son was in our bed until he was 4," she explained. When the hosts wondered what the rest of her family things about their bed-sharing, Mowry-Hardrict replied, "My husband's fine with it. Now, my mother on the other hand. She's like, so strict. She's like, 'You need to do the cry-out method. Put your baby in the crib. And I'm like, 'No!' I don't want my baby to have any sign of stress whatsoever. You know?"

When asked how she and her husband manage to get any, ahem, alone time — considering they welcome their kids into their bed — Mowry didn't hold back. "We find ways," she said, with a smirk. "Cree is now in his own bed. But you know, there are other areas ... "And in my opinion, that's more exciting. Come on!" (Welp, can't argue with that.)

It's worth noting the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does not recommend bed-sharing with any baby. "Only bring your baby into your bed to feed or comfort. Place your baby back in his or her own sleep space when you are ready to go to sleep," the AAP's website reads. "If there is any possibility that you might fall asleep, make sure there are no pillows, sheets, blankets, or any other items that could cover your baby's face, head, and neck, or overheat your baby. As soon as you wake up, be sure to move the baby to his or her own bed."

Still, it happens more often than parents might admit. According to a UK study published in 2016, 44 percent of moms surveyed said they "never" or "rarely" bed-shared with their babies, 28 percent of moms said they did so “intermittently," and 28 percent said they did so “often." And according to Parenting's MomConnection, 45 percent of moms allowed their older kids (8-12 years old) sleep with them from time to time — and 13 percent allowed it every night.

It's not something I necessary shout from the rooftops, but three-fourths of my children have required bed-sharing at some point. Whether it was for convenience during their nursing-around-the-clock days, for reassurance during their preschool years — or heck, even to just chat and then fall asleep cuddled with mama at age 7. It's definitely not for everyone. But like Tia Mowry, bed-sharing is what makes sense for our family.