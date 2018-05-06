Tia Mowry Welcomes Her 2nd Child & Shares The Sweetest Photo Announcement

Just in case you needed some good news this weekend, here's a happy baby announcement to pick you up. On Sunday, Tia Mowry welcomed her second child and shared a picture on social media. She's absolutely adorable. This is Mowry's second child with her husband, Cory Hardrict. They also have a 6-year-old son named Cree. Although the actress released a pic of her baby, she didn't share her name yet.

Mowry did caption the photo, "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!" She added that her daughter was born on May 5 at 10:29 a.m. and clocked in at "6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches." She added that her and her husband were "in heaven." Mowry announced her pregnancy back in November with a Instagram post, showing off her belly with both her husband and son. She released a video in January to announce that she was having a baby girl.

Although most of us millennials know Mowry from Sister, Sister, which she starred in with her twin sister, Tamera, these days she keeps busy doing a whole host of side projects. She's recently released a cookbook called a Whole New You, which focuses on healthy eating and she hosts her own web series called Quick Fix In a recent episode, she opened up about having kids.

The star said of her pregnancy:

When I'm around my mom, she's always like, 'Tia, are you sure you're just having one?' And I'm like, 'Mom, do not put that on me, I do not want to have any twins.' I don't know why people think that just because you're a twin, you want to have twins!

Having a second child was always the plan, according to Mowry, but she had previously been unsure if she could have another because of her endometriosis. She told People in 2016, “[We’re] trying, but I don’t want to put too much hope into it. I don’t want to be let down.” Mowry credits her diet and lifestyle changes for her fertility. Her cookbook isn't just about eating healthy, it's about eating healthy to treat the inflammation caused by endometriosis.

She wrote, according to People, in her cookbook that Cree was conceived thanks to some of the recipes. Mowry explained, "Given all of my health issues, I hadn’t expected it to happen so fast — if at all — but after I’d been following my new regimen for just twelve months, Cory came to visit me in Atalanta, and a few weeks later, we got the happy news!”

