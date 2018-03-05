Tiffany Haddish Wore Uggs At The Oscars, Proving She Could Not Be More Relatable

Tiffany Haddish has blown up over the past year with a starring role in the film, Girl's Trip, and hosting Saturday Night Live. However, even though she's a star on the rise she continues to prove that she's down to earth. This was especially evident when Haddish wore Uggs at the Oscars, proving, once again, that she couldn't be more relatable.

To be clear, Haddish didn't begin the night wearing Uggs. In fact, when she was walked the red carpet she was all glammed up in a Eritrean Gown that she wore in honor of her late father. She revealed to ABC that the her father passed away last year and that "he said one day I would end up here and if I ever ended up at the Oscars to honor my people so I'm honoring my fellow Eritreans."

However, after paying her respects to her father and her people, the comedy star went for a different look when she hit the stage as a presenter alongside Maya Rudolph. The two women stepped out with their heels in their hands, revealing the struggle they'd endured wearing them. While Haddish had only been wearing her heels since 11 a.m. that morning, Rudolph claimed she'd been wearing hers since the Critics Choice Awards.

More to come...