I can't think of a better combination than coffee and prizes, which is why I'm pretty excited about Tim Horton's "Roll Up The Rim To Win" contest. This event — which gives customers the chance to win a Jeep Compass Latitude 4X4, to name one coveted prize — kicked off on Feb. 6 and will run until March 13, 2019, according to a press release. Translation: hurry over to your local Tim Hortons before this contest is over.

Personally, I can't resist a good contest. I'm the person who signs up for every giveaway contest, despite never having won anything. And thanks to my habit, my inbox is often filled to the brim with promotional emails that I agreed to receive in hopes of winning said prize. It's a vicious cycle, guys.

But what's amazing about Tim Hortons' Roll Up The Rim To Win contest is that you don't have to give away your email to spammers to win. All you have to do to play? Just head over to your favorite Tim Hortons and buy a "freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted espresso beverage, or hot chocolate in a medium, large, or extra-large," according to The Associated Press. Once your drink is finished, "roll up the cup rim to see if you’ve won."

In addition to that car I mentioned, Tim Hortons' will also give away over 2.7 million prizes, including:

One Jeep ® Compass Latitude 4X4

Compass Latitude 4X4 10 $2,500 USD Prepaid cards

25 Free Coffee for a Year cards

400 $50 Tim Cards®

Over 2.5 million coffee and food prizes

I don't know about you guys, but I'd be happy as a clam if I won a "Free Coffee for a Year" card. You can't put a price on free coffee, right?

President of Tim Hortons U.S., Shawn Thompson, said about the Roll Up The Rim To Win contest, according to QRS magazine:

After 33 years of Roll Up the Rim, we’re thrilled to share these new and exciting prizes with our guests. This year, we’re giving away more prizes than ever, and our guests have a 1 in 6 chance of winning coffee and food prizes. Just don’t forget to Roll Up The Rim.

Of course, there are some rules for the contest. The game is not open to residents of Rhode Island, Arizona, Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, Puerto Rico, according to Market Watch, and you must be 18 or older to play.

If you are eligible to play, it's likely you're going to face some stiff competition because many people are excited about this contest.

"Roll up the rim is back at Tim hortons..... I’m SO EXCITED," someone tweeted.

Another person chimed in: "Is it sad I’m beyond excited for roll up the rim to WIN? # TimHortons."

"ROLL UP THE RIM STARTS TOMORROW AND I'VE NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED," a commenter wrote.

Now that I've piqued your interest, find your local Tim Hortons via their website, head over there, and then buy a beverage of your choice for a chance to win. Good luck, guys.