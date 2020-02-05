A new movie coming to Disney+ later this week called Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made will surely show kids the power of imagination when facing hardships. What's more, it looks downright hilarious to boot. Based on the book of the same name by Stephen Pastis — who co-wrote the screenplay with Tom McCarthy — Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made follows a little boy named Timmy as he runs his own detective agency with the help of his partner, an imaginary 1,500 lb. polar bear named Total.

Disney released a trailer for the PG-rated movie in January, showing Timmy and Total getting into all sorts of mayhem in their hometown of Portland, Oregon. The dynamic duo work to solve cases for their aptly named detective agency Total Failure Inc. Mysteries in the movie include a stolen backpack, a deceased class pet who died under questionable circumstances (at least in Timmy's mind), and even a case of grand theft auto.

As Timmy works to answer the pressing questions raised by these "cases," the adults around him respond with something akin to apathy. But Timmy faces the difficulties associated with growing up with humor, imagination, and perseverance — disinterested adults be damned.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

The film is shot in a light film noir fashion, with Timmy — played by young Winslow Fegley — narrating the action in a hilarious deadpan. Another serious topic raised in the movie is Timmy's single mom Patty — played by Ophelia Lovibond — struggling to balance her desire to foster Timmy's self-expression with the very real need for him to perform the more practical aspects of life, like completing homework and forming social connections beyond his imaginary polar bear friend.

All of these themes are explored in the 2013 kid-lit novel of the same name, as well as the other six books in the series. Disney has yet to announce if any more books in the series are set to be adapted for the screen, but in the meantime kids can continue to follow Timmy and Total's adventures in the books.

Equal parts heartfelt and hilarious, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is the perfect family movie that offers something for everyone. Watch it on Disney+ starting this Friday, Feb. 7.