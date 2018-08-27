For first-time expectant moms hoping to breastfeed their babies, the task of feeding a tiny human with their bodies can seem daunting. Will it hurt? Will I be able to provide enough milk for my baby? How do I even know if my baby is latched correctly? These questions and more are likely on the minds of anxious moms-to-be who have never breastfed before. And for those who have never even been around a breastfeeding mom or a nursing baby, the questions might be even more plentiful. Well, never fear! Because you can take a free online breastfeeding class tonight, Monday, Aug. 27.

OK, so here's the scoop, mamas. An online community for parents called Tinyhood provides live and interactive online parenting classes, which are led by parenting experts. These classes are geared toward expectant parents and parents of children ages 0 to 3. To celebrate the community's launch — and to celebrate National Breastfeeding Awareness Month `—Tinyhood is offering free access to its normally $40 online Breastfeeding 101 class.

The class is open to all expectant and new parents at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 27, which happens to be tonight! All you have to do is register for the class by following this link, and then tune in tonight.

Aside from breastfeeding, Tinyhood offers a number of online classes on a variety of topics, including: Infant and toddler sleep, postpartum health and nutrition, developmental milestones, potty training, and more. With each class, parents will receive a private link to a recording of the live class, so they can revisit it whenever they'd like. Additionally, parents can access Tinyhood’s experts for one-on-one virtual consultations and help.

“We are here to support all parents with personalized resources and expert-led online classes for whatever they need,” Becky Miller, CEO and co-founder of Tinyhood, said in a news release. “We believe a fed baby is a happy baby. If a mom is looking for a class on breastfeeding, we are here. If a mom is looking for support on weaning or bottle feeding, we are here for them too.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life — followed by continued breastfeeding with the gradual introduction of solid food until at least age 1. Based on the proven benefits of breastfeeding to both mom and baby, it's no wonder "breast is best" is the mantra of pediatricians across the nation.

For example, breastfed babies are less likely to have ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, meningitis, along with other bacterial and viral infections. Breastfeeding can also help protect babies against sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), obesity, diabetes, asthma, eczema, colitis, and some cancers, according to the AAP.

Likewise, nursing moms have reduced rates of breast and ovarian cancer, according to the AAP. Some studies have also found breastfeeding may reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular disease.

When I was pregnant with my first baby, I knew next to nothing about breastfeeding — aside from the fact that I at least wanted to try it. (My mom formula-fed me and my sisters, and I hadn't so much as witnessed a mother feeding a baby with her breasts.) Still, I planned to breastfeed my child because I had read about the many health benefits it offered. Plus, how hard could it be, right? You stick a boob in your baby's mouth and milk comes out. Yeah, not quite...

I discovered pretty quickly after my son was born that there's a little more to nursing an infant than I had thought — actually, there was a lot more to this whole breastfeeding business. Which is why I totally would have been all over this free class for expectant and new moms.

Not every mom chooses to breastfeed, but if you're planning on breastfeeding your little one and have nothing more important to do at 8 p.m. ET tonight, definitely consider checking out Tinyhood's free online class.