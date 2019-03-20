To All The Boys I've Loved Before was something of a sensation when it first premiered on Netflix. It's a prime comfort-watch: a delightful teen romcom featuring two incredibly charismatic leads with some serious chemistry. It's the kind of movie you can watch again and again — but it also left the audience wanting more. And because it was based on the first book in a trilogy, that was a real possibility. Now it's happening. TATB 2 is officially filming, according to its stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Centineo was the first to spill the beans, according to Elle. On Mar. 18, he tweeted, "TATB2 here we come," with LAX tagged as his location. That certainly made it seem like he was on his way to set in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the first movie was shot — though, of course, he didn't outright announce his destination. Confirmation came quickly from both Condor and Netflix. She replied to Centineo's tweet with one of her own, which read, "i can't wait to see ya [sic]," with some appropriate heart emojis.

Netflix retweeted Centineo, but also posted a screenshot of the tweets to their official Instagram account with the caption, "IT IS HAPPENING." That's right: TATB 2 is in production, which means it's one step closer to being on your screens.

TATB was based on Jenny Han's novel of the same name, so the second movie will presumably take inspiration from the second book, P.S. I Still Love You. The sequel introduces some drama for Lara Jean and Peter, which may not sit well with their hardcore shippers. Not only are they still adjusting to a real relationship, but another of Lara Jean's letter recipients, the mysterious John Ambrose McClaren, shows up to make a bid for her heart. Casting for the character has yet to be announced, so John Ambrose feels like the biggest variable in TATB 2.

And Condor is just as worried about the potential love triangle as some fans are sure to be. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she made it clear that she was a big fan of Lara Jean and Peter, because she felt like they challenged each other to be better people. Since she hadn't spent any time with John Ambrose yet, it was difficult to figure out how he would fit into Lara Jean's life, especially when it already seemed like she got her fairytale ending. But the challenge could be a welcome one, too. "I think Noah is really excited because he wants more drama and conflict," Condor told THR. "I guess so do I."

If John Ambrose is half as charming in the movie as he is in the books, then fans might find their loyalties swayed. But let's cross that bridge when we come to it. Filming has only just begun, so it may be some time before the finished product is just a click away. Until then, viewers can revel in the excitement of knowing that their favorite characters will be back before too long.