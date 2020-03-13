Because he's the charming, charismatic man that he is, Tom Hanks shared an update about his coronavirus diagnosis with positivity along with an oh-so-perfect quote from the beloved 1992 film, A League Of Their Own. The 63-year-old actor, aka Coach Jimmy Dugan, assured his fans that he and his wife Rita Wilson are doing well while in isolation.

"Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people can help the reduce spreading the virus by frequently wash their hands with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Staying home if you feel sick and maintaining a distance from others in social settings are also recommended. As of March 12, health officials have confirmed over 125,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,600 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The numbers aren't uplifting, of course, so Hanks signed off on his update with an important reminder: "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

On Wednesday, Hanks shared on social media that he and Wilson had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote on Instagram.

Hanks also shared that he and Wilson will be "tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

As Hanks and Wilson continue to recover and the world continues to get updates on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, let's all remember to wash our hands often, help others as much as safely possible, and turn on A League Of Their Own for good measure.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.